Bre Tiesi Was 'Surprised' and 'Upset' to Learn About Nick Cannon's 9th Baby Online, Claims Chelsea Lazkani

The agents on Selling Sunset have a lot of opinions surrounding Brie Tiesi and Nick Cannon's relationship.

In the third episode of season 6, the latest real estate agent to join Netflix's hit reality TV series claims she knew all about Cannon's kids. However, costar Chelsea Lazkani tells the other agents in the fourth episode about an off-camera moment when Tiesi, 32, found out that Cannon, 42, was having another baby.

"So, she pulled up her phone and she turned it to me," Lazkani begins. "It said, 'Nick Cannon welcomes child with LaNisha Cole.'"

When it came to the birth of the Masked Singer host's ninth baby — daughter Onyx Ice, born just three months after Tiesi welcomed son Legendary Love, now ten months — Lazkani says Tiesi seemed "very surprised" and "was very upset."

Netflix

"This was like, completely a secret," Lazkani assesses, later adding, "Ultimately every additional baby is time taken away from the bond that your child and their father is gonna have."

The agents start to debate Tiesi's relationship with Cannon. "Bre did say that they're allowed to have relationships, right?" costar Heather Rae El Moussa asks.

"But I think open relationships are based on communication and everybody being on the same page. If something's not adding up or something's not making sense, it's because it's not working as perfectly as one may portray it working. She's not a sister wife," Lazkani answers.

"But his decisions, she didn't have a part in that," argues Nicole Young.

Adam Rose/Netflix

"But she did have a part in making the decision to be a part of it in the first place," Lazkani replies.

She adds that she thinks the Wild 'N Out host could be a "master manipulator" and that she doesn't believe all his children are getting the love and support they need.

In the fifth episode, El Moussa, Amanza Smith, and Chrishell Stause further discuss Tiesi's situation while seated on an outdoor balcony.

"So Chelsea was saying that Bre seemed put off or emotional about the situation, that she maybe didn't know about this," El Moussa explains to Smith and Stause.

"Obviously, Bre is sensitive about a very personal topic," says Stause, who was there with Lazkani and Tiesi when the baby news came out. "She was, you know, really emotional," she affirms.

Bre Tiesi Instagram

"It felt like to me Chelsea was concerned that Bre's baby was going to have an absent father now or something," Smith says. "And then lowkey blames Bre and Nick, or whatever. Because Chelsea's situation, she has a great husband. She's still married, two kids, a supportive husband. Not everybody gets that picture-perfect household," she asserts.

The agents continue to discuss Bre's situation, saying there's not a big difference in marrying your baby's father or not. "There's so many ways to have a family," Stause says, as Smith adds, "Nick sounds like an awesome dad."

When Tiesi finds out her co-worker has been discussing her relationship behind her back, a heated confrontation takes place over dinner in Palm Springs in the eighth episode. "You don't need to agree with my situation; this is my situation," she announces to Lazkani. "I'm not going to have people in this office talk about my family. I'm not."

The mother soon leaves the dinner table and finishes the night by telling fellow agent El Moussa that she is done addressing the topic. "I understand the whole world is so concerned with my relationship, and you're just another person, fine, but mind your f----ing business then," she adds. "All I'm saying is respect me. Don't talk about my business. If you're going to, we're going to have a problem."