Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love

Bre Tiesi spent her first Mother's Day celebrating the simple things.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 32, shared some laughs with son Legendary Love, who celebrates his first birthday next month.

Mother and son laughed together as she picked him up over her, with a beautiful flower arrangement behind them in photos shared on her Instagram Story Sunday.

"First Mother's Day together," she wrote. "No reservations, no crowds of people, no hair and makeup, no itineraries. It was perfect."

Bre Tiesi and son Legendary Love. Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Tiesi shares Legendary with Nick Cannon, who revealed on Monday's episode of his morning show, The Daily Cannon, that he experienced a little snafu with honoring the moms of his 12 kids on Mother's Day.

"I tried my best, I really did," Cannon, 42, said. "But I thought it would be really, really good to — you know, I could buy, whatever you know — to show people how you really feel, write it down."

But his sweet sentiments went awry, he continued.

"And I was doing handwritten messages from the heart," he said. "So then as I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …"

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Tiesi recently stood up for Cannon when an Instagram commenter tried to comment on the financial support the Masked Singer host offers her.

When Tiesi posted about Cannon gifting her with a Lamborghini for her 32nd birthday, one user noted, "Baby daddy always coming through." Tiesi agreed, to which another commenter wrote, "not with a night nurse though," referencing a post from the new mom last fall venting about a sleepless night, after which commenters suggested Cannon wasn't supplying her with enough help.

"Y'all so dumb," Tiesi replied to the comment. "Ran with me being a sarcastic b---h and saying 'since your telling me what I should do then pay for it' into me not affording a night nurse. I co-slept and breastfeed by choice. I did not want that. I was checking someone who is yet again telling what I should do and what Nick should pay for."

Nick Cannon and son Legendary Love. Bre Tiesi Instagram

"No one cares for unsolicited advice but y'all so bored you create wild narratives because you just won't accept we happy," she concluded.

In addition to Legendary, the comedian is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 1 next month, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole. He is dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.