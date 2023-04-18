Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Surprise Nick Cannon to Celebrate New Shows: 'Love You So Very Much'

Bre Tiesi is showing love for Nick Cannon as he kicks off two new projects.

To celebrate the beginnings of The Daily Cannon — a new morning show Cannon is hosting live on Amp — and Celebrity Prank Wars, the Selling Sunset realtor, 31, surprised the TV personality, 42, with balloons and cupcakes in a little celebration with their son, Legendary Love, 9 months.

"Congratulations @nickcannon on both of your new shows!! Hardest working man around! Legendary and I love you very much 💕," she captioned the video of her setup, shared on her Instagram Story Saturday.

Bre Tiesi surprise for Nick Cannon. Bre Tiesi Instagram

Cannon can be seen with a huge smile on his face and Legendary in his arms in another photo, as the infant appears to kiss his dad's cheek.

For Easter, the three got together in a sweet Easter photo shoot where the Wild N'Out host dressed up in an bunny costume to amuse his children.

"When you have the best daddy who enjoys making core memory's with his kids 🥰🐰🐣," Tiesi captioned the photo. "🐰🥕Easter 2023 🐣💛."

Nick Cannon, Legendary Love and Bre Tiesi. Bre Tiesi/Instagram

In addition to Legendary, the comedian is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, who turn 12 later this month, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 4 months.