Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Surprise Nick Cannon to Celebrate New Shows: 'Love You So Very Much'

In addition to Legendary Love, Nick Cannon is father to eleven other children

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 09:17 AM
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
Nick Cannon and son Legendary Love. Photo: Bre Tiesi Instagram

Bre Tiesi is showing love for Nick Cannon as he kicks off two new projects.

To celebrate the beginnings of The Daily Cannon — a new morning show Cannon is hosting live on Amp — and Celebrity Prank Wars, the Selling Sunset realtor, 31, surprised the TV personality, 42, with balloons and cupcakes in a little celebration with their son, Legendary Love, 9 months.

"Congratulations @nickcannon on both of your new shows!! Hardest working man around! Legendary and I love you very much 💕," she captioned the video of her setup, shared on her Instagram Story Saturday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
Bre Tiesi surprise for Nick Cannon. Bre Tiesi Instagram

Cannon can be seen with a huge smile on his face and Legendary in his arms in another photo, as the infant appears to kiss his dad's cheek.

For Easter, the three got together in a sweet Easter photo shoot where the Wild N'Out host dressed up in an bunny costume to amuse his children.

"When you have the best daddy who enjoys making core memory's with his kids 🥰🐰🐣," Tiesi captioned the photo. "🐰🥕Easter 2023 🐣💛."

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon, Legendary Love and Bre Tiesi. Bre Tiesi/Instagram

In addition to Legendary, the comedian is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, who turn 12 later this month, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 4 months.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'
Nick Cannon/Instagram; family Easter photos
Nick Cannon Celebrates Easter with All 11 Kids — And Dresses Up as Easter Bunny for Photos!
Nick Canon and son Legendary
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Video of Nick Cannon Matching with Baby Legendary as Son Turns 3 Months
nick cannon, brie tiesi
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Take Son Legendary Love on His First Trip to Pumpkin Patch: Photos
LaNisha Colem nick cannon
LaNisha Cole Calls Daughter Onyx 'My Whole World' After Nick Cannon Forgets Her When Listing His Kids
Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nick Cannon Says Fatherhood 'Doesn't Allow' Him to Have an Active Single Life: 'I'm Not Out There Like That' 
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Says His Goal in Life Is to Love and Provide for His 12 Kids: 'I Choose to Live This Way'
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon on Whether His 11 Kids Spend Time Together: 'The Only Person Who Would Benefit Is Me'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Says He Does Not Provide the Moms of His 12 Kids with 'Monthly Allowance'
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Shares Why He'll Always Respect and Help His Kids' Moms: 'What They Need, They Get'
Nick Cannon, Christina Milian
Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having Kids with Ex Christina Milian: 'We Talked About That'
Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon ; Mariah Carey and Nick Canon
Nick Cannon's Dating History: From Kim Kardashian to Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Singer Mariah Carey and TeenNick Chairman and HALO Awards host Nick Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. The show premieres on Monday, November 19th, 8:00p.m. (ET) on Nick at Nite. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For Nickelodeon)
Nick Cannon Says Ex-Wife Mariah Carey Is 'Not Human': 'She's a Gift from God'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Daughter Beautiful and Twins Sons with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Her Three Kids with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'