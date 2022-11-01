Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween

Legendary Love was dressed as "the legendary Mickey" for Halloween

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 01:55 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY7mf-pGbO/ legendarylovecannon The legendary Mickey 🐭 wishing you all a very happy Halloween 🎃 8h
Photo: Legend Cannon/Instagram

Bre Tiesi is going all out for Legendary Love's first Halloween.

On Monday, the new mom, 31, shared a sweet Instagram post of her baby boy — whom she shares with Nick Cannon — celebrating his very first Halloween dressed in an adorable Mickey Mouse costume.

She captioned the collection of photos, "The legendary Mickey 🐭 wishing you all a very happy Halloween 🎃."

In one photo, Cannon, 42, fixed Legendary's costume while he can be seen playing with his son on a sofa in a video clip.

Earlier this month, Tiesi and the Masked Singer host celebrated the start of the fall season during a day out at a pumpkin patch.

Tiesi had an arm around Cannon in the photos, while he smiled widely holding Legendary and a pumpkin in his lap. Tiesi captioned the sweet shots, "Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡."

nick cannon, brie tiesi
brie tiesi/instagram

The Wild N' Out host wore a pumpkin-orange sweatsuit with a white bucket hat, while Tiesi wore jeans and a mocha tank. Legendary was dressed in a white beanie with a mocha two-piece outfit and brown boots.

In other photos, Tiesi posed solo with her son, looking down at the little boy, who was propped up on her shoulder and smiling at something in the distance.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First with Model Bre Tiesi: 'Beautiful Miracle'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At 4 months old, Legendary is already a big brother as Cannon recently welcomed a baby girl, Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole, and a baby boy, Rise Messiah, with model Brittany Bell.

In addition to Onyx, Rise and Legendary, Cannon is dad to two sets of twins — 11-year-olds Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey and 16-month-old sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Nick also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, who turns 2 in December, with Bell.

He is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Related Articles
nick cannon, brie tiesi
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Take Son Legendary Love on His First Trip to Pumpkin Patch: Photos
Nick Canon and son Legendary
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Video of Nick Cannon Matching with Baby Legendary as Son Turns 3 Months
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Dresses in 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Costumes with Twins Zion and Zillion
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Poses with Twins Zion and Zillion in Sweet 'Wizard of Oz' Costumes
Alyssa Scott Pregnant
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa; Abby De La Rosa home pumpkin patch
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Has an At-Home Pumpkin Patch Photo Shoot with Nick Cannon and Twins
Alyssa Scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Thanks Fans After Sharing Baby News Following Death of Son with Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: ‘Hair Extravaganzas’. https://twitter.com/mariahcarey/status/1584031683510095873?s=46&t=L9-jfvlr6qEH2UReShugew.
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole Enjoy a 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
James Van Der Beek, celeb kids at the pumpkin patch
See the Celebrity Kids Who've Journeyed to the Pumpkin Patch This Fall
Nick Cannon Shares Adorable Photo of Newborn Daughter Onyx Wearing a Crown
Nick Cannon's Baby Daughter Onyx Wears Crown in Newborn Photo Shoot — See the Cute Pictures!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Nick Cannon's Kids' Moms Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For 'Beautiful' Beachy Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon for Beach Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWnd42r6ev/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link nickcannon's profile picture nickcannon Verified All in a days work!! Onyx has the right idea! It’s a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit! 2h
Nick Cannon Cuddles with Baby Girl Onyx in New Photo: 'Meditation and Rejuvenation'
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa
All About Abby De La Rosa, the DJ Who Has 2 Kids with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'