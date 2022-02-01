Pregnant Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon 'Can't Wait to Meet' Their Baby Boy

The baby will be the model's first while it will be Nick Cannon's eighth child

Bre Tiesi can't wait to be a mom!

The model is currently expecting her first baby with Nick Cannon. Hours after Cannon made the announcement, Tiesi shared footage from her recent "gender reveal" party on Instagram — where the parents-to-be found out they would be welcoming a baby boy later this year.

"My son 🤍🙏🏼✨💙" Tiesi wrote in her caption. "Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can't wait to meet you 👼🏽"

The video, set to the tune of Justin Bieber's "Holy," shows a beautiful outdoor setup with pastel blue and pink balloons, as well as flowers and sweet treats decorated to fit the theme. For the occasion, the glowing mom-to-be wore a white, strapless bodycon dress adorned with a large bow in the back.

Bre Tiesi Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty

Cannon matched Tiesi's outfit, also sporting all white. For the sex reveal, a helicopter released blue powder into the sky as it flew above Cannon and Tiesi, while their loved ones released poppers full of blue confetti.

Cannon announced that he and Tiesi were expecting during the opening of his eponymous talk show on Monday. He said he is in a "great space," sharing a photograph from his and Tiesi's baby shower during his "Pic of the Day" segment. There, Cannon spoke about his deep love for each of his children, as well as his excitement to welcome another baby.

The baby will be Tiesi's first and Cannon's eighth. The Nick Cannon Show host is already dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also the father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

On his talk show, Cannon also revealed that he knew about Tiesi's pregnancy "for a while," even before Zen's death last month.

"So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'" he said. "No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected."

nick cannon Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

"I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media," Cannon continued. "She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well."