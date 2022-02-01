Pregnant Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon 'Can't Wait to Meet' Their Baby Boy
Bre Tiesi can't wait to be a mom!
The model is currently expecting her first baby with Nick Cannon. Hours after Cannon made the announcement, Tiesi shared footage from her recent "gender reveal" party on Instagram — where the parents-to-be found out they would be welcoming a baby boy later this year.
"My son 🤍🙏🏼✨💙" Tiesi wrote in her caption. "Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can't wait to meet you 👼🏽"
The video, set to the tune of Justin Bieber's "Holy," shows a beautiful outdoor setup with pastel blue and pink balloons, as well as flowers and sweet treats decorated to fit the theme. For the occasion, the glowing mom-to-be wore a white, strapless bodycon dress adorned with a large bow in the back.
Cannon matched Tiesi's outfit, also sporting all white. For the sex reveal, a helicopter released blue powder into the sky as it flew above Cannon and Tiesi, while their loved ones released poppers full of blue confetti.
Cannon announced that he and Tiesi were expecting during the opening of his eponymous talk show on Monday. He said he is in a "great space," sharing a photograph from his and Tiesi's baby shower during his "Pic of the Day" segment. There, Cannon spoke about his deep love for each of his children, as well as his excitement to welcome another baby.
The baby will be Tiesi's first and Cannon's eighth. The Nick Cannon Show host is already dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.
Cannon is also the father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.
On his talk show, Cannon also revealed that he knew about Tiesi's pregnancy "for a while," even before Zen's death last month.
"So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'" he said. "No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected."
"I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media," Cannon continued. "She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well."
Added Cannon: "And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open."