Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Has 'Super Sperm' as She Reveals Their Baby Boy Is 'Brilliant'

Bre Tiesi is doubling down on Nick Cannon's previous claim that he has "super sperm."

On the third episode of the sixth season of Selling Sunset, the newest real estate agent, 32, was asked by her castmates about her relationship with Nick Cannon, 42, with whom she shares share 10-month-old son Legendary Love.

"Obviously he's very busy too in his career, how does he spread himself like that?" costar Heather Rae El Moussa asks Tiesi.

"We know he's spreading himself," Tiesi laughs in response. "But that's not what we're talking about."

"He's got a lot of stops to make," adds Amanza Smith, to which Tiesi jokes, "Yeah, I mean girl, it's like Christmas, it's like Santa."

When the girls ask Tiesi whether she knows if Cannon plans his pregnancies, she shrugs in response. "He definitely has super sperm because my child is brilliant," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first time Cannon's sperm has been described as superior. In an April episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff, the actor said he thinks he has "super sperm" as he claimed he practiced birth control and "people still got pregnant."

"I'm gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something 'cause I've practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant," he told Mandel.

Tiesi is quick to point out on the Netflix series that she doesn't rely on the comedian, who is dad to 11 other children, to finance her own life — or that of their child. "I take care of myself," she says. "If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I'm where I'm at."

Although Tiesi is the newest Selling Sunset addition, the mom quickly became the talk of the luxury reality company, with the returning agents seen asking questions about the logistics of her relationship with the Masked Singer host.

Tiesi's parenting faces season-long scrutiny from the other agents, especially Chelsea Lazkani, who repeatedly questions how the two make it work. "My situation's interesting," Tiesi explains to the office in the season's third episode. "I don't know if I would say I'm single, I've been in — I don't want to call it open, but open relationship."

Lazkani asks if she would consider it a "polyamorous relationship," to which Tiesi replies, "I don't know about that. I just know we had a baby, we're really happy, so I'm really happy in my relationship now."