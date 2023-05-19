Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Is a 'Good Dad' to Son Legendary but 'Not My Sugar Daddy': 'Take Care of Myself'

Bre Tiesi is building her own empire, regardless of what Nick Cannon has going on.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, addresses the misconception that the Wild N' Out host, 42, supports her financially on the new season of the Netflix reality series.

During a conversation in the seventh episode with fellow Oppenheim Group realtor Amanza Smith, Tiesi — who shares son Legendary, now 10 months, with the comedian — asserts, "I take care of myself."

"If my son needs something, or we do, I ask; that's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad, and Nick is not my sugar daddy. Nick is not the reason I'm where I'm at," she levels.

Nick Cannon and son Legendary Love. Bre Tiesi Instagram

In a confessional, Tiesi explains how hard she is on herself, building her brand and making her son proud.

"I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I've worked my ass off to be where I'm at," she shares.

"I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation," she says. "I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner."

Bre Tiesi and son Legendary Love. Bre Tiesi/Instagram

In addition to Legendary, the Masked Singer host is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 1 next month, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole. He is dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.