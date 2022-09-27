Bre Tiesi Responds After Being Told Nick Cannon Should Pay for Night Nurse: 'Not My Sugar Daddy'

Bre Tiesi is speaking out in regards to a week-long controversy over a "hard moment as a mom" that she shared

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 27, 2022 11:47 AM
Bre Tiesi
Photo: Bre Tiesi Instagram

Bre Tiesi isn't afraid to share her struggles as a new mom.

The Selling Sunset realtor, who shares son Legendary Love, 13 weeks, with Nick Cannon, opened up about some of the harder moments of motherhood in a Sept. 19 Instagram Story in which she revealed she hadn't slept "in like three days" after her baby boy was "screaming his little head off."

After a commenter suggested she hire help, Tiesi responded, asking if they were going to pay for a night nurse. The commenter then suggested Tiesi have Cannon pay, to which she replied, "I don't need your unsolicited advice, thanks. U have some f---ing nerve."

In a follow up message on her Stories the next day, the model added, "KEEP MY PARENTING, MY KID AND MY BABY DADDY'S NAME OUT UR MOUTH. Nick is NOT my sugar daddy. Nick is MY F---IN CHILDS FATHER THAT IS ALL. Watch your f---in mouth when you speak on mine!"

Bre Tiesi Responds To Critics of Her Parenting and Relationship with Nick Cannon: 'Over It'
Bre Tiesi Instagram

On Sunday, Tiesi further clarified that her initial post was her "sharing a hard moment as a mom."

"I was talking about how I haven't slept bc baby is teething early and that a family member came to visit and spilled my milk all over the couch put my ember cup in the microwave which is electronic and that it was only 9am," she explained.

"All I was sharing was a hard moment as a mom being honest where after not sleeping and working it was just one more thing after the other," she continued.

"NOONE was talking about Nick this person decided to bring him up. She took it there just like everyone else does I hear it alllll day."

Tameka Jacobs

Tiesi's comments come just weeks after Abby De La Rosa — who shares twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Cannon — got candid about the hate she's received for being involved in the Wild N' Out host's unconventional family.

"I've never been hit with thousands of people just telling me their hate for me," she said on the Lovers and Friends podcast earlier this month, noting that the public discussion of his previous relationships and partners made it so their situation inherently became very public.

"His track record of relationships at the time had been maybe more intensified," she recalled.

"He had a lover over here that, they were going strong and they had been involved for years. Then he had another beautiful family over here that he has. And then he has his ex-wife, who's the queen of all queens," she added, referring to Mariah Carey. "People feel so invested."

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months with model Brittany Bell — who is currently expecting their third child together. Cannon recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

