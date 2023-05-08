Bre Tiesi Replies to Commenter's Jab at Nick Cannon's Pricey Birthday Gift After Night Nurse Controversy

After a commenter suggested Nick Cannon refused Bre Tiesi the accommodations he provided for the moms of other children of his, Tiesi set the record straight

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 04:17 PM
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Photo: Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Bre Tiesi has no issue setting the record straight about her relationship with Nick Cannon.

The Selling Sunset realtor recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, for which the Wild N' Out host — father of her son, 10-month-old Legendary Love — gifted her a Lamborghini.

"Yesterday was just WOW.. I was firm in not celebrating this year, but daddy had other plans, even from Ireland 🥹.. I still can't believe what I woke up to!!! @nickcannon I have no words," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Saturday.

"I had to just sit here and stare at it, and cry with ledgy. You go above and beyond! We love you so much!!! If I didn't already feel like a bad bitch, I definitely do now! 🧩🧩🧩."

Bre Tiesi Claps Back at Commenter Who Says Nick Cannon Refused Her a Night Nurse
Bre Tiesi/instagram

In the comments of the post, one user noted, "Baby daddy always coming through." Tiesi agreed, to which another commenter wrote, "not with a night nurse though," referencing a post from the new mom last fall venting about a sleepless night, after which commenters suggested Cannon, 42, wasn't supplying her with enough help.

"Y'all so dumb," Tiesi replied to the comment. "Ran with me being a sarcastic bitch and saying 'since your telling me what I should do then pay for it' into me not affording a night nurse. I co-slept and breastfeed by choice. I did not want that. I was checking someone who is yet again telling what I should do and what Nick should pay for."

"No one cares for unsolicited advice but y'all so bored you create wild narratives because you just won't accept we happy," she concluded.

Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
Nick Cannon and son Legendary Love. Bre Tiesi Instagram

For Easter, the three got together in a sweet Easter photo shoot where the Wild N'Out host dressed up in a bunny costume to amuse his children.

"When you have the best daddy who enjoys making core memory's with his kids 🥰🐰🐣," Tiesi captioned the photo. "🐰🥕Easter 2023 🐣💛."

In addition to Legendary, the comedian is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.

