Bre Tiesi Replies to Commenter's Jab at Nick Cannon's Pricey Birthday Gift After Night Nurse Controversy

Bre Tiesi has no issue setting the record straight about her relationship with Nick Cannon.

The Selling Sunset realtor recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, for which the Wild N' Out host — father of her son, 10-month-old Legendary Love — gifted her a Lamborghini.

"Yesterday was just WOW.. I was firm in not celebrating this year, but daddy had other plans, even from Ireland 🥹.. I still can't believe what I woke up to!!! @nickcannon I have no words," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Saturday.

"I had to just sit here and stare at it, and cry with ledgy. You go above and beyond! We love you so much!!! If I didn't already feel like a bad bitch, I definitely do now! 🧩🧩🧩."

Bre Tiesi/instagram

In the comments of the post, one user noted, "Baby daddy always coming through." Tiesi agreed, to which another commenter wrote, "not with a night nurse though," referencing a post from the new mom last fall venting about a sleepless night, after which commenters suggested Cannon, 42, wasn't supplying her with enough help.

"Y'all so dumb," Tiesi replied to the comment. "Ran with me being a sarcastic bitch and saying 'since your telling me what I should do then pay for it' into me not affording a night nurse. I co-slept and breastfeed by choice. I did not want that. I was checking someone who is yet again telling what I should do and what Nick should pay for."

"No one cares for unsolicited advice but y'all so bored you create wild narratives because you just won't accept we happy," she concluded.

Nick Cannon and son Legendary Love. Bre Tiesi Instagram

For Easter, the three got together in a sweet Easter photo shoot where the Wild N'Out host dressed up in a bunny costume to amuse his children.

"When you have the best daddy who enjoys making core memory's with his kids 🥰🐰🐣," Tiesi captioned the photo. "🐰🥕Easter 2023 🐣💛."

In addition to Legendary, the comedian is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.