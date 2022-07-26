Bre Tiesi welcomed her first baby in an "all natural, unmedicated home birth"

Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon for 'Showing Up' for Son's Home Birth, Reveals Newborn's Unique Name

Bre Tiesi has picked a legendary name for her baby boy.

On Monday, the model, 31, announced on Instagram that she and Nick Cannon, 41, have welcomed their first baby, a son.

Tiesi documented the unmedicated home birth in an 11-minute video on YouTube that showed her moving through "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery." Toward the end of the birth story, the newborn baby boy can be seen in his nursery being held by dad Cannon. Above the changing table, a neon light sign reads "Legendary Love."

"Hey, Legendary," the father of eight can be heard saying to his newborn before changing his diaper.

At the conclusion of the video, Tiesi praises Cannon for "showing the f--- up for us." She adds, "We love you so much."

bre tiesi, nick cannon Credit: bre tiesi/instagram

Tiesi also shared a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" and reflected on her experience.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner."

She added of Cannon, "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. 💙 I can't believe he's here 🤗"

bre tiesi, nick cannon Credit: Tameka Jacobs

The comedian replied in the post's comments, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"