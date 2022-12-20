Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary

Nick Cannon shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with Bre Tiesi and is also father to another 10 children

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on December 20, 2022 04:42 PM
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Photo: Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Bre Tiesi is praising Nick Cannon for his dedication to kids.

The Selling Sunset realtor shared holiday photos on Instagram Monday, where she and the Wild N' Out host, 42, posed with their 5-month-old son, Legendary Love, as they took him to meet Santa and partake in some holiday fun.

"Creating memories with my Cannon boys all season long! Legendary didn't even bat an eye at Santa! 🎅😂 He did love daddy burying him in the beans! 🫘," she captioned the photos. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays 🎄🎁 🥰"

Later, Tiesi, 31, shared a photo of a message she received in response to the photos, with a follower commending Cannon for the fact he "shows up for his kids."

Bre Tiesi Christmas Legendary and Nick cannon

"THIS! Nick always shows up," Tiesi captioned the screenshot of the message. "Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person! We love u!"

The post comes after the Masked Singer host received criticism for a comment he made during his appearance on The Checkup with Dr. Agus on Paramount+ when he opened up about being a father of 11.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," said Cannon, who is currently expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott.

"One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," he explained.

Nick Cannon's Holiday Shopping
Nick Cannon. Nick Cannon/Youtube

The Masked Singer host still makes sure to find the funny parts in being a father of multiple children. He shared an Instagram post last week as a tongue-in-cheek nod to Christmas shopping for his family.

"It's almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people," Cannon joked as he wore a festive sweater. "But my job's not done. Now it's time to do some online Christmas shopping, and based on the baby mama-to-kid ratio, I've got a whole helluva lot of gifts to buy. Let's go!"

In addition to Legendary, Cannon is father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also dad to daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died in December 2021 after a brain cancer diagnosis.

