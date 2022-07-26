Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary for His Social Media Debut
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon's infant son is already a social media star.
On Tuesday, Tiesi, 31, continued discussing newborn son Legendary Love after unveiling his birth in an Instagram post and in an 11-minute video on YouTube on Monday. The model changed her Instagram bio to add "Mommy to @legendarylovecannon 💙" ahead of her other job titles and descriptors.
The newborn, who it seems will go by the nickname "Legend," is seen in a photo on his own account, which looks to have been started in late February with sonograms photos Tiesi had shared before it was made public.
In the caption, she thanked the sender of the sweet gifts, writing, "Thanks for my first bday cake 🥰."
The photo shows the baby laying next to an L-shaped cake, topped with a cookie that says "Legendary." His name also appears on the cozy white blanket that's draped around him.
Tiesi documented the unmedicated home birth in her video, which showed her moving through "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery." Toward the end of the birth story, the newborn baby boy can be seen in his nursery being held by dad Cannon. Above the changing table, a neon light sign reads "Legendary Love."
"Hey, Legendary," the father of eight can be heard saying to his newborn before changing his diaper.
At the conclusion of the video, Tiesi praises Cannon for "showing the f--- up for us." She adds, "We love you so much."
In the comments of Tiesi's Instagram post announcing the birth, Cannon praised her, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
"Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another," he continued. "For this my love is forever indebted."
In addition to his new baby boy, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He shares 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.