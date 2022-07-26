Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary for His Social Media Debut



Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Newborn Son Legendary for His Social Media Debut

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon's infant son is already a social media star.

On Tuesday, Tiesi, 31, continued discussing newborn son Legendary Love after unveiling his birth in an Instagram post and in an 11-minute video on YouTube on Monday. The model changed her Instagram bio to add "Mommy to @legendarylovecannon 💙" ahead of her other job titles and descriptors.

The newborn, who it seems will go by the nickname "Legend," is seen in a photo on his own account, which looks to have been started in late February with sonograms photos Tiesi had shared before it was made public.

In the caption, she thanked the sender of the sweet gifts, writing, "Thanks for my first bday cake 🥰."

The photo shows the baby laying next to an L-shaped cake, topped with a cookie that says "Legendary." His name also appears on the cozy white blanket that's draped around him.

Tiesi documented the unmedicated home birth in her video, which showed her moving through "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery." Toward the end of the birth story, the newborn baby boy can be seen in his nursery being held by dad Cannon. Above the changing table, a neon light sign reads "Legendary Love."

"Hey, Legendary," the father of eight can be heard saying to his newborn before changing his diaper.

At the conclusion of the video, Tiesi praises Cannon for "showing the f--- up for us." She adds, "We love you so much."

In the comments of Tiesi's Instagram post announcing the birth, Cannon praised her, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"