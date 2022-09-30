Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Video of Nick Cannon Matching with Baby Legendary as Son Turns 3 Months

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are celebrating son Legendary Love.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset realtor, 31, shared a video on her Instagram Story of the Wild N'Out host, 41, holding his son, who just turned 3 months old.

"3 months old," she wrote in the caption. "We love you."

Both father and son look cozy in white sweatsuits in the short video, similar to the outfits Cannon and Tiesi wore in the first photos with Legendary that they shared. Tiesi can be heard saying, "Hi Leggy! Are you three months?" as Cannon holds up three fingers and faces his son towards the camera.

The parents also shared the video as a Reel on Legendary's Instagram. In the comments, Cannon wrote, "Let's go Young King!!"

Earlier this week, Tiesi responded to a commenter who suggested that Cannon should pay for a night nurse for the new mom after she revealed she hadn't slept "in like three days" after her baby boy was "screaming his little head off."

"I was talking about how I haven't slept bc baby is teething early and that a family member came to visit and spilled my milk all over the couch put my ember cup in the microwave which is electronic and that it was only 9am," she explained.

"All I was sharing was a hard moment as a mom being honest where after not sleeping and working it was just one more thing after the other," she continued.

"NOONE was talking about Nick this person decided to bring him up. She took it there just like everyone else does I hear it alllll day."

At 3 months old, Legendary is already a big brother as Cannon recently welcomed a baby girl, Onyx Ice, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole, and a baby boy, Rise Messiah, with model Brittany Bell.

In addition to Onyx, Rise and Legendary, Cannon is dad to two sets of twins — 11-year-olds Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey and 15-month-old sons Zion and Zillion with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa. Nick also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, with Bell.

And he is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.