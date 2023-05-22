Bre Tiesi Shares New Family Photos with Nick Cannon amid Child Support Comments: 'More Than Good'

Bre Tiesi is proving that everything is going smoothly in her household.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday to clarify that her family is "more than good." In a series of photos, Nick Cannon, 42, Tiesi, and their son Legendary Love, 11 months old, smile together as Bre plants a sweet kiss on Legendary's cheek. In one, Cannon holds Legendary up as he smiles in a matching jersey set.

"We're more than good over here💯❤️," Tiesi captioned the images. "Love you daddy!" Cannon also commented on the photo, writing "Legendary Love!!!🙌🏾."

Tiesi's new photos drop after the reality TV star was quoted as saying that Cannon doesn't have to pay child support on an episode of Selling Sunset.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"That's true," Tiesi responded to costar Amanza Smith's question about child support. "The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.'"

"That explains a lot, I guess," Smith responded in a confessional interview. "I'd keep going too."

Cannon is father to 12 children, including Legendary. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.

After the episode of Selling Sunset aired, Tiesi's lawyer Neama Rahmani clarified her comments to PEOPLE. "Nick, or any father, is obligated to pay child support under California law regardless of the number of children he has," Rahmani said.

"Courts consider the parents' income, the cost of child care, and the amount of time the child spends with each parent," he continued. "Judges do not cap child support after a certain number of kids."

A representative for Cannon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In March, Cannon appeared on Audacy's Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, where he shared that while he does not give a "monthly allowance" to the mothers of his 12 children, he never denies them finances should there be something they need.

"It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he explained while discussing his child support arrangement with each of the women. "What they need, they get it."

"There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive. ... That's why they call me the provider," Cannon added.