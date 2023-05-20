Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support

Bre Tiesi's lawyer is speaking out after the Selling Sunset newcomer claimed on the series that Nick Cannon — the father of her 10-month-old son, Legendary Love — doesn't have to pay child support.

In the seventh episode of the popular Netflix series, costar Amanza Smith asks Tiesi, 32, if it's true that someone doesn't have to pay child support after having 10 children. (Cannon, 42, is a dad of 12.)

"That's true," Tiesi responds as the pair share cocktails. "The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.' "

But, in a statement shared with PEOPLE, Neama Rahmani, a lawyer who represents Tiesi, says that's not the case. "Nick, or any father, is obligated to pay child support under California law regardless of the number of children he has," Rahmani said.

"Courts consider the parents' income, the cost of child care, and the amount of time the child spends with each parent," he continued. "Judges do not cap child support after a certain number of kids."

A representative for Cannon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon with son Legendary Love. Legend Cannon/Instagram (2)

In addition to Legendary, Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 1 next month, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole. He is dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.

Back in March, Cannon appeared on Audacy's Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, where he shared that while he does not give a "monthly allowance" to the mothers of his 12 children, he never denies them finances should there be something they need.

"It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he explained while discussing his child support arrangement with each of the women. "What they need, they get it."

"There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive. ... That's why they call me the provider," Cannon added.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Selling Sunset's latest season, Tiesi is also quick to point out that she doesn't rely on the comedian to finance her own life — or that of their child. "I take care of myself," she says in one episode. "If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I'm where I'm at."

"I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I've worked my ass off to be where I'm at," she then adds in a confessional interview. "I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner."

RELATED VIDEO: Bre Tiesi Admits She's Anxious About Seeing Her Personal Life 'Dramatized' on Selling Sunset

Tiesi chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about joining Selling Sunset and how her personal life will be included at the center of the drama.

"I think that, yes, there's some drama that is, let's say, dramatized," Tiesi said. "I'm not really sure the word to use with this one, but there's some of my personal life in a situation that happens with Nick and all of these things that are not fully accurate. So I think that some of that I'm not excited about or thrilled is occurring."

And even with that, Tiesi still said, "But also, I know what I signed up for," adding, "For me, it's just one of those things where people have to take it with a grain of salt and understand that there's a difference. There still is a difference between my real life and the show."

Drama aside, Tiesi noted that she still enjoyed her time filming season 6. "I think just filming a show, in general, is fun," she said. "I mean, every day, you go to work, I'm just living my life. I don't have a 9:00 to 5:00. I get to just be myself. I get to [do] glam. I have all these amazing perks. And of course, I'm in an industry where you could sell a $20 million home and make an amazing commission."

She added, "You never get bored, you never know what's going to happen, especially in this office. So it's definitely fun."