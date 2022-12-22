Bre Tiesi Says She'd 'Embrace' Anyone in Nick Cannon's Blended Family amid LaNisha Cole Criticism

Several of Nick Cannon's co-parents are continuing to receive backlash from critics of their blended family.

On Wednesday, LaNisha Cole — who shares daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, with the Masked Singer host — shared a lengthy post in which she addressed the criticism she receives whenever she posts her daughter on Instagram.

"For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages … I get that it's easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person's life and feel like you're better than them," she began.

After explaining that she's made mistakes and been through pain like anyone else, Cole said she's "choosing to do better."

"Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it's getting old," she leveled at critics. "I get it. My life plays out publicly but there's a lot you don't see. There's always so much more I want to say but this isn't the time."

Cole went on to say that she "wouldn't change a single thing" about her "journey" and urged others to make peace with life and "whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don't know."

"Get out of toxic comment sections on social media. It's not real life," she concluded.

Later in the day, Bre Tiesi — who shares son Legendary, 6 months, with Cannon — was asked in the comments of a post asking if she felt bad for the continued attacks on Cole.

"We ALL get it," Tiesi began her reply. "Some choose to engage and acknowledge others do not."

Tiesi went on to reprimand the Instagram user for "putting words" in Cole's mouth by assuming she is "embarrassed by all of this."

"You have no idea what it's like to be attacked constantly and the kind of evil things people say to us," the Selling Sunset realtor continued.

"She's hurting she's overwhelmed and I'm sure she's learning how to process and move through this while keeping her peace."

Later, Tiesi went into further depth, sharing a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Story and adding additional thoughts.

"I want to be very clear here I have respect for all women involved. I have respect for all Women and mothers, " she wrote. "It hurts me that majority of these nasty hateful comments and messages are women … I have had all the same messages wishing my child dead and me and every other unwarranted and disturbing and hurtful comments but I choose to not engage or put any energy [into that.]"

Noting that she's "gone at it" with commenters in the past, she "eventually saw it just always got flipped."

"I love my child, I love Nick, and I will love and embrace every sibling and even mommy involved. There is so much hate in this world, and I understand I am in the public eye, but it doesn't mean you have the right to do this to people."

"Social media is NOT real life. Take a look at yourself and ask why your so miserable u would take the time to send these messages and comment these things."

Cannon himself asked critics of his family to "please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children," following Onyx's birth in September.

Speaking of Cole, he praised her as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed," adding she "only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood,"

"Please give her that. She is so loving and pure-hearted."