Bre Tiesi Says She'd 'Embrace' Anyone in Nick Cannon's Blended Family amid LaNisha Cole Criticism

Bre Tiesi is urging people to consider Nick Cannon's co-parents and children as critics attack LaNisha Cole's relationship with the Wild N' Out host

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 03:55 PM
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon, LaNisha Cole
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty; Bruce Glikas/WireImage; LaNisha Cole/Instagram

Several of Nick Cannon's co-parents are continuing to receive backlash from critics of their blended family.

On Wednesday, LaNisha Cole — who shares daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, with the Masked Singer host — shared a lengthy post in which she addressed the criticism she receives whenever she posts her daughter on Instagram.

"For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages … I get that it's easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person's life and feel like you're better than them," she began.

After explaining that she's made mistakes and been through pain like anyone else, Cole said she's "choosing to do better."

"Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it's getting old," she leveled at critics. "I get it. My life plays out publicly but there's a lot you don't see. There's always so much more I want to say but this isn't the time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: LaNisha Cole/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: LaNisha Cole Instagram

Cole went on to say that she "wouldn't change a single thing" about her "journey" and urged others to make peace with life and "whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don't know."

"Get out of toxic comment sections on social media. It's not real life," she concluded.

Later in the day, Bre Tiesi — who shares son Legendary, 6 months, with Cannon — was asked in the comments of a post asking if she felt bad for the continued attacks on Cole.

"We ALL get it," Tiesi began her reply. "Some choose to engage and acknowledge others do not."

Tiesi went on to reprimand the Instagram user for "putting words" in Cole's mouth by assuming she is "embarrassed by all of this."

"You have no idea what it's like to be attacked constantly and the kind of evil things people say to us," the Selling Sunset realtor continued.

Nick Cannon, Legendary Love and Bre Tiesi.
L: Caption Nick Cannon, Legendary Love and Bre Tiesi. PHOTO: Bre Tiesi/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Bre Tiesi/Instagram

"She's hurting she's overwhelmed and I'm sure she's learning how to process and move through this while keeping her peace."

Later, Tiesi went into further depth, sharing a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Story and adding additional thoughts.

"I want to be very clear here I have respect for all women involved. I have respect for all Women and mothers, " she wrote. "It hurts me that majority of these nasty hateful comments and messages are women … I have had all the same messages wishing my child dead and me and every other unwarranted and disturbing and hurtful comments but I choose to not engage or put any energy [into that.]"

Noting that she's "gone at it" with commenters in the past, she "eventually saw it just always got flipped."

Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty

"I love my child, I love Nick, and I will love and embrace every sibling and even mommy involved. There is so much hate in this world, and I understand I am in the public eye, but it doesn't mean you have the right to do this to people."

"Social media is NOT real life. Take a look at yourself and ask why your so miserable u would take the time to send these messages and comment these things."

Cannon himself asked critics of his family to "please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children," following Onyx's birth in September.

Speaking of Cole, he praised her as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed," adding she "only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood,"

"Please give her that. She is so loving and pure-hearted."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Asks Critics of His Family to Direct 'Cynicism Towards Me' After Welcoming Baby No. 9
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Feels Guilty About Not Spending Enough Time with His Children, Star Says
Nick Cannon, Onyx
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Alyssa Scott Asks for 'Delivery Energy' Ahead of Birth of 2nd Baby with Nick Cannon — His 12th
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Says He Will 'Never Get Over' Losing Son Zen on 'Painful' Anniversary of His Death
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Poses for Christmas Card with Abby De La Rosa and Their 3 Kids '11 Days After' Birth
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Shares Why He and Alyssa Scott Didn't Want Son to Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids
Nick Cannon's Holiday Shopping
Nick Cannon Pokes Fun at His 'Big' Family: 'Thanks to Me, the World Now Has 8 Billion People'  
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY7mf-pGbO/ legendarylovecannon The legendary Mickey 🐭 wishing you all a very happy Halloween 🎃 8h
Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClsCD5mLH88/ hed: Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I’m Not Superman'
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Playing Madison Square Garden: 'I'm Not Superman'
Brittany Bell Rise Cannon
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's Son Rise Messiah Poses in Sweet Newborn Photoshoot