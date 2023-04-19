Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar, Model Bruna Biancardi Expecting First Baby Together: 'Waiting for You'

Neymar is adding another baby to his brood!

On Tuesday, the Brazilian soccer star, 31, and model girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, 28, revealed that they are expecting their first baby together on Instagram.

The couple shared a series of photos that highlight Biancardi's bump in the joint post. The caption, as translated from Portuguese, began, "We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier 🙏🏼."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles, and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son (or daughter), we are looking forward to you! ❤️✨."

It is the couple's first baby together, but Neymar is already a dad to son Davi Lucca, 12, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

Neymar and Biancardi debuted as a couple in early 2022 but split briefly that summer. The two reconciled and have been going strong since.

In February, the model shared a sweet birthday tribute to her beau, writing, "Happy birthday handsome 🎈🎂 I told you everything today. I'm putting this little picture here just for the record."

"May your new year be amazing and blessed! May you not lack reasons to celebrate, friends by your side, achievements, many goals and health," she continued. "May God continue to shield our relationship 🙏🏼I love youuuuuu! Always count on me 💖."