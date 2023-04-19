Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar, Model Bruna Biancardi Expecting First Baby Together: 'Waiting for You'

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi first went public with their relationship in January 2022

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on April 19, 2023 03:47 PM
Neymar, Bruna Biancardi
Photo: Bruna Biancardi/Instagram

Neymar is adding another baby to his brood!

On Tuesday, the Brazilian soccer star, 31, and model girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, 28, revealed that they are expecting their first baby together on Instagram.

The couple shared a series of photos that highlight Biancardi's bump in the joint post. The caption, as translated from Portuguese, began, "We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier 🙏🏼."

"You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles, and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son (or daughter), we are looking forward to you! ❤️✨."

It is the couple's first baby together, but Neymar is already a dad to son Davi Lucca, 12, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

Neymar and Biancardi debuted as a couple in early 2022 but split briefly that summer. The two reconciled and have been going strong since.

In February, the model shared a sweet birthday tribute to her beau, writing, "Happy birthday handsome 🎈🎂 I told you everything today. I'm putting this little picture here just for the record."

"May your new year be amazing and blessed! May you not lack reasons to celebrate, friends by your side, achievements, many goals and health," she continued. "May God continue to shield our relationship 🙏🏼I love youuuuuu! Always count on me 💖."

