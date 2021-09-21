Givanildo V. De Sousa, aka "Hulk," shares three kids with his ex-wife Iran Angelo, who is the aunt of his current wife Camila

Brazilian Pro Soccer Player Expecting Baby with Wife, Who Is the Niece of His Ex-Wife

Givanildo V. De Sousa, the Brazilian pro soccer player also known as "Hulk," is expecting a baby with his wife, who is the niece of his ex-wife.

On Instagram Saturday, the 35-year-old athlete announced that he is expecting his fourth child, revealing that his wife Camila is pregnant by sharing happy photos of the couple holding up ultrasound images.

Roughly translated to English, the caption reads, "Today with a heart full of gratitude to GOD, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child. My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you GOD."

"We are already looking forward to receiving you, child, we love you unconditionally. Come full of health my baby," De Sousa added.

Camila is the niece of the soccer player's ex-wife Iran Angelo, with whom he shares three children, sons Ian, 13, and Tiago, 11, plus 8-year-old daughter Alice.

According to the Daily Mail, De Sousa and Angelo split in late 2019, and a spokesperson for the athlete reportedly said at the time, "Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth. It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide. His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments."

The outlet reports that De Sousa previously said he "never had a relationship with Camila" while married to Angelo.

"I am a man. I was not happy in my marriage. I had countless reasons. ... I don't think I'm an ugly person, and I'm young. Camila is young and extremely beautiful. We ended up getting involved. We were single," he reportedly said.

After going public about their relationship, Camila reportedly penned a message to her aunt in a since-deleted social media post, according to The Sun.

"... I really want you to know things that maybe everyone will talk about differently, mere speculation, but I don't really judge them because outsiders know absolutely nothing and most of the time just want the situation to be worse," she said, per the outlet. "It's been very hard to face all this, but I wouldn't do it if it wasn't true. I never imagined it could happen, but we don't rule our heart; no one is immune or exempt from it. Live the greatest of feelings.