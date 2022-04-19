Givanildo V. De Sousa, aka "Hulk," shares three kids with his ex-wife Iran Angelo, who is the aunt of his current wife Camila

Brazilian Pro Soccer Player Welcomes Baby with Wife, Who Is the Niece of His Ex-Wife

Givanildo V. De Sousa, the Brazilian pro soccer player also known as "Hulk," has welcomed a baby with his wife Camila, who is the niece of his ex-wife.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Zaya, on Monday, April 18, he announced on Instagram. De Sousa is also dad to sons Ian, 13, and Tiago, 11, plus 8-year-old daughter Alice, with ex-wife Iran Angelo, who is Camila's aunt.

Baby Zaya arrived at 2:22 p.m. in Miami, weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 21 inches at birth.

"Under the blessing of God Almighty Father and Our Lady, our little Zaya was born," De Sousa captioned a series of photos of his newborn, as translated from his native Portuguese. "Zaya means: 'enlightened' 'luck' 'flower that blooms' and she really comes to bring light and illuminate our lives more and more. Come bloom our home my love, we've long dreamed of your arrival."

"Happy to be able to live the grace of God's promises. Thank God for my family, which I will honor and love forever," he continues. "You are an answer to our prayers, daughter, you came to make our lives even more beautiful. You are our blessing. Welcome my princess, I will love you and protect you forever. Hulk/Your father"

De Sousa, 35, first announced the pregnancy news back in September, revealing that his wife Camila was pregnant by sharing happy photos of the couple holding up ultrasound images.

Roughly translated to English, the caption read, "Today with a heart full of gratitude to GOD, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child. My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you GOD."

"We are already looking forward to receiving you, child, we love you unconditionally. Come full of health my baby," De Sousa added.

According to the Daily Mail, De Sousa and Angelo split in late 2019, and a spokesperson for the athlete reportedly said at the time, "Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth. It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide. His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments."

The outlet reported that De Sousa previously said he "never had a relationship with Camila" while married to Angelo.

"I am a man. I was not happy in my marriage. I had countless reasons. ... I don't think I'm an ugly person, and I'm young. Camila is young and extremely beautiful. We ended up getting involved. We were single," he reportedly said.

After going public about their relationship, Camila reportedly penned a message to her aunt in a since-deleted social media post, according to The Sun.

"... I really want you to know things that maybe everyone will talk about differently, mere speculation, but I don't really judge them because outsiders know absolutely nothing and most of the time just want the situation to be worse," she said, per the outlet. "It's been very hard to face all this, but I wouldn't do it if it wasn't true. I never imagined it could happen, but we don't rule our heart; no one is immune or exempt from it. Live the greatest of feelings.