Brazilian Actress Claudia Raia Welcomes Baby at 56 After Surprise Pregnancy: 'We Made It Through'

Claudia Raia was in the midst of menopause at 55 when she learned she was expecting her third baby

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 01:27 PM
Brazilian Actress Claudia Raia Welcomes A Baby Boy at 56
Claudia Raia. Photo: Claudia Raia Instagram (2)

Claudia Raia is a mom again.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Brazilian telenovela star, 56, and husband Jarbas Homem de Mello welcomed their first baby together, a son named Luca.

"Luca arrived lighting up Saturday night! He arrived here on February 11th, already claiming his space. We made it through," the proud mom shared on Instagram, announcing the birth.

The journey to the family's new addition — who joins the actress' older children, daughter Sophia, 19, and son Enzo, 25, whom she shares with actor Edson Celulari — came after a whirlwind fertility journey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After one unsuccessful round of in vitro fertilization with Homem de Mello in her early 50s, the Brazilian actress decided a third baby wasn't in the cards for her family.

"I had a very serious conversation with God. I said, 'I'm not going to try more than once. I'm not going to challenge fate. I'm going to try once, and if it works, it's okay, and if it doesn't, I'll understand,'" she shared of her story in a Brazilian TV interview in September, as translated from Portuguese.

Life had other plans because at 55, Raia naturally got pregnant with her third baby, three years after doctors told her she had begun menopause, surprising both her medical team and her family.

Before getting pregnant, Raia was told during a medical exam that she appeared to be ovulating again, but the actress believed it was a mistake or an anomaly and never thought it could result in pregnancy.

"I had given up. I went traveling with my children," she recalled of the time. "I worked out, took classes, dyed my hair. Everything was fine."

When she felt off months later, and all her other tests came back as expected, doctors gave Raia a pregnancy test. Not only did it come back positive, but Raia would quickly learn she was just shy of clearing her first trimester.

The family was thrilled to announce their baby news in September.

"Our dream to be parents is nothing new! And didn't it come true? Me and @jarbashomemdemello are pregnant! And @clearblue was part of this beautiful and exciting moment, confirming to us with 99.9% accuracy that the family will grow!" she wrote.

Related Articles
Sophia Grace Has Her Baby
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Welcomes First Baby, a Son — See the Sweet Pic!
Hunter McGrady baby daughter Ava
Model Hunter McGrady Welcomes Baby Girl, Reveals Meaningful Name: 'I Could Stare at You Forever'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoilMDfJALj/. molly bernard/Instagram
Molly Bernard and Wife Hannah Lieberman Welcome Their First Child, a 'Sassy Baby Girl'
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Maria Menounos Expecting First Baby with Husband Keven Undergaro After Decade-Long Journey
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'It's True, I Guess'
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares Surprise at How Fast Her Bump Is Growing: 'Popped Like Crazy'
Rebecca Minkoff Welcomes Her Fourth Baby
Rebecca Minkoff and Husband Gavin Bellour Welcome Baby No. 4: 'Our Family Is Complete'
Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Maks Chmerkovskiy: 'Best Blessing for Us'
Molly Bernard and Wife Hannah Lieberman Celebrate Baby Shower with Friends and Family: 'Exquisitely Special'
Pregnant Molly Bernard and Wife Hannah Lieberman Celebrate 'Beautiful' Baby Shower: Photos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Kelly Mi Li attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals She's Having a Girl in Cute Instagram Video
Molly Bernard Discusses How She and Wife Hannah Conceived with Home Insemination Kit
Pregnant Molly Bernard Details Her and Wife Hannah's 'Miraculous' Journey with Home Insemination
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13039854be) Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles - 20 Jul 2022
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child – See Their Baby Boy's Photo Debut
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd and Husband Austen Rydell Welcome Baby No. 2
Kelly Cristina Nascimento. and Professor Henry Louis "Skip" Gates Jr. attend the Africa America Institute 65th Anniversary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on September 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Africa America Institute); Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Pelé's Daughter Kely Shares Touching Tribute After Soccer Star's Death: 'We Love You Infinitely'
Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Bling Empire Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals She Is Pregnant. Credit: Kelly Mi Li /Clearblue
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm Really Excited'