Kathryn Dennis says that "time flies" when it comes to her two kids.

Speaking with PEOPLE at BravoCon in New York City over the weekend, the Southern Charm star shares that her two children — son Saint Julien, 6, and daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8 — are "growing up so fast."

"Time flies," the proud mom says, adding, "they're great."

Asked about co-parenting with ex-boyfriend and fellow reality star Thomas Ravenel, Dennis, 31, says she's "just focusing on building a better life for me, for them and our family."

"I have a great relationship with my kids," she adds. "We have a lot of fun."

Dennis shared a photo wearing coordinated pink outfits with her kids earlier this summer, with the three posing and laughing outside a big pink stone home.

"Be present in the moment," she captioned the set of three photos, which also included a close-up of Kensington in a leopard print "Queen" fleece. "Life is much shorter than we think."

Kathryn Dennis. Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

On Mother's Day, Dennis celebrated her kids for making her a mom.

"Yes I gave you life but really you gave me mine," she reflected in the caption of a selfie with Saint and Kensie.

"Happy Mother's Day to us all 🌷especially you in heaven, Mom🦋," she added, referencing her mom Allison Calhoun Dennis, who died in August 2019.