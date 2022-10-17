Celebrity Parents Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present' The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 17, 2022 04:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone in his other hand. Lucy looks too cute in a cherry-printed dress and a pink bow in her hair as she and her dad both look at the camera for the photo. "Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!" Cohen captioned the post. The Bravo star, who is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3, additionally opened up about his role as a dad during an "Ask Andy" event on Sunday, where he shared his best parenting advice with fans. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Andy Cohen Says Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa Helped Him Find Nannies: 'I Lean on Them' "Get help. Just try to be present," he told audience members. "Figure out your relationship with your phone. Try to have fun. And get help." "I am not someone who's ever been plagued with a lot of self-doubt, but being a parent you start questioning a lot of things, so just be easy on yourself," added Cohen. Asked which Bravo celebrity the dad of two would trust to watch Ben and Lucy, Cohen said, "I would trust any of them because is that something they really want to f--- up? And they're all good moms." Andy Cohen Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images During a round of "Plead the Fifth" with Access Hollywood during BravoCon on Friday, the Watch What Happens Live star was asked whether he'd turn to Sarah Jessica Parker or Kelly Ripa for parenting advice. "Both! I actually lean on both of them very heavily," the Bravo personality revealed. When it came time to look for help with his kids Cohen said that "Kelly found me a nanny, Sarah Jessica found me a nanny. They have both been so helpful." "I've texted and called Kelly, 'Ben has X, Y, or Z, what do I do?' She's like, 'Go to CVS. Get X.' They're both so great," he shared.