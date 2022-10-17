Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve!

On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention.

In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone in his other hand. Lucy looks too cute in a cherry-printed dress and a pink bow in her hair as she and her dad both look at the camera for the photo.

"Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!" Cohen captioned the post.

The Bravo star, who is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3, additionally opened up about his role as a dad during an "Ask Andy" event on Sunday, where he shared his best parenting advice with fans.

"Get help. Just try to be present," he told audience members. "Figure out your relationship with your phone. Try to have fun. And get help."

"I am not someone who's ever been plagued with a lot of self-doubt, but being a parent you start questioning a lot of things, so just be easy on yourself," added Cohen.

Asked which Bravo celebrity the dad of two would trust to watch Ben and Lucy, Cohen said, "I would trust any of them because is that something they really want to f--- up? And they're all good moms."

Andy Cohen Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During a round of "Plead the Fifth" with Access Hollywood during BravoCon on Friday, the Watch What Happens Live star was asked whether he'd turn to Sarah Jessica Parker or Kelly Ripa for parenting advice.

"Both! I actually lean on both of them very heavily," the Bravo personality revealed.

When it came time to look for help with his kids Cohen said that "Kelly found me a nanny, Sarah Jessica found me a nanny. They have both been so helpful."

"I've texted and called Kelly, 'Ben has X, Y, or Z, what do I do?' She's like, 'Go to CVS. Get X.' They're both so great," he shared.