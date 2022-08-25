Bravo Speaks Out Against Online Attacks Targeting Garcelle Beauvais' Son: 'Shocked and Appalled'

Bravo is speaking out against the recent online attacks directed at Garcelle Beauvais' teenage son.

On Wednesday, the network behind The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills issued a statement across their social media channels, sharing that they are "shocked and appalled" at the online harassment 14-year-old Jax has been receiving.

"We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," the statement reads. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric."

The statement was shared by Garcelle on her Instagram Story as well as castmates Diana Jenkins, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and husband Rob, Dorit Kemsley and husband PK, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky, and Lisa Rinna. Rinna's husband, actor Harry Hamlin, also reposted and chimed in with additional thoughts.

"Important! RHOBH is a TV show. All cast members know it's a TV show and it's main purpose is to entertain the audience. Attacking the cast or their children is inappropriate," he wrote. "Please enjoy the show and leave the participants alone. The negatives editorializing can be very dangerous and we all hope it will stop. Love please! ❤️❤️❤️"

Friend of the franchise Kathy Hilton, who has appeared numerous times in recent seasons, also reposted the network's message, adding, "100% Agree #stopbullying."

Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey also posted in support of Garcelle. Sharing a black-and-white photo of a mother and child holding hands, she wrote, "I am heartbroken for @garcelle & her family to endure hateful and disgusting messages."

"I'm heartbroken for anyone who is on the receiving end of this hateful bullying," she continued. "Stop this vile behavior, all we want is for our children to grow up in an accepting loving world, we all deserve that."

"Teresa thank you so much for speaking up means the world to me❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," Garcelle replied in the comments of the post.

Earlier Wednesday, Garcelle shared a powerful message from her son after he faced harassment on his Instagram from viewers. In an Instagram Story shared by Garcelle, Jax responded to the harsh comments he's been receiving as the show's 12th season continues to air.

"Well I'd like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," he wrote.

Jax, one of Garcelle's teenage twins, noted that he "did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama."

"I just want to be a normal kid," he pleaded, explaining his Instagram account is for his peers and "not for publicity nor the public's gaze."

"However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school," he concluded, thanking fans who have been supportive. Moving forward, Jax said he'd be making his Instagram account private.

One RHOBH scene this season showed drama break out when Erika Girardi cursed at Jax at Garcelle's 55th birthday party. Since the moment and its aftermath played out, viewers have been directing some brutal comments toward the children of several castmates, including Garcelle, Erika, Dorit and Kyle.