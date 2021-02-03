Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Son Jacob, 15, Opens Up About Mom's Fame and Ignoring Hateful Comments

The Real Housewives of Orange County star's son Jacob also opens up about his love for drag performing

Braunwyn Windham-Burke's son Jacob is opening up about self expression — and ignoring haters.

In a new interview with Confessional Magazine, which Windham-Burke has shared on her socials, Jacob, 15, reflects on what it's like to have people make assumptions about his sexuality. The teen appeared on RHOC as he dressed in drag and got a makeover with his mom, who has previously expressed how his boldness helped inspire her to come out as lesbian in December.

"I did it because it was just fun. It's a very shallow reason, but it's the most true," Jacob says of dabbling in drag. "I find it kind of funny that everyone thinks I'm gay now. I'm not gay. Everyone thinks my dad and I are both gay but we're both straight men, we are just very effeminate, you know? I think that there should be more representation of straight effeminate men."

He credits his "good support group" with helping him express himself through drag performing — where his stage name is Devine Devon.

Celebrating Devine's debut on RHOC in a November episode, Braunwyn wrote on Instagram: "We are so blessed to have such an amazing child - today let's celebrate acceptance and all that is love, shiny, and beautiful in the world."

Jacob says his classmates are supportive as well. "I've gone to school in heels and women's clothing just for fun on random days," he explains. "I'm really lucky. I go to a really progressive liberal arts school, so everyone there is just super, super accepting and very nice. It is just the absolute most artistic, chaotic energy. It's beautiful."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jacob shares what it's been like since his family entered the spotlight. He says he doesn't let the negative comments sometimes directed at his mom bother him.

"I've grown up in the age of the internet, I've grown up online, so I'm used to that. I'm used to random and constant hate," says Jacob. "So much so that it doesn't bother me. I'm just kind of used to it. No matter what you do, you're always going to get hate for it. Doesn't matter if you're doing something good or bad, you're always going to get hate for it. You should just know that you're going to get hate for it, and if you know that, then the hate won't affect you."

"Random hate doesn't matter. If it's constructive criticism, you should take that, but if it's just hate, that doesn't matter at all," he adds. "That's the only reason why most people are doing it. They just want to get a reaction."