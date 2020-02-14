RHOC Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her 6-Year-Old Son Curren Is 'Legally Blind'

Image zoom Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s son Curren has overcome a lot.

In the latest installment of her “kid of the week” series, The Real Housewives of Orange County star — who’s a mother to seven children — shared that her 6-year-old son Curren is “legally blind.“

“This is Curren also known as ‘the little professor,’ ” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week, alongside a photo of the pair having fun together. Praising her “inquisitive” boy, Windham-Burke added that Curren, who has a twin brother named Caden, is always “amazing me with his insight and his innate understanding of how the world works.”

“Curren has a heart of gold, and loves his friends and family dearly,” she continued, adding that when her boy was born he was diagnosed with Nystagmus, a condition “in which the eyes make repetitive, uncontrolled movements” which can result in “reduced vision and depth perception,” according to the American Optometric Association.

“[He] spent the first 4 years of his life without being able to see much (he’d hold onto his twin to help him navigate the world),” Windham-Burke continued.

The mother of seven went on to share that Curren underwent his first surgery when he was 4 years old.

“One of my best ‘mommy’ moments was when he opened his eyes 3 days later, ran around the house showing me everything and then finally put his hands on the side of my face and said ‘wow Mommy, you’re so pretty,’ ” she recalled.

“Although he’s still legally blind you’d never know it, and this Spring he’ll have another surgery that’ll hopefully bring his vision to where he can drive one day,” she added. “Despite all this, he still runs and plays and even skis!! I love this little human with all my heart and I’m so proud of him.”

In addition to her twins, Windham-Burke’s brood also includes daughters Bella, 19, Rowan, 17, Koa, 4, and 2-year-old baby daughter Hazel, as well as son Jacob, 14.

The reality star has been married to her husband Sean Burke since 2000.