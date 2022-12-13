Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ex Sean Are 'Looking Forward to the Holidays' with 7 Kids amid Divorce

The Burkes were together for 28 years and share seven children, ages 4 to 22

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on December 13, 2022 05:35 PM
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ex Sean Are 'Looking Forward to the Holidays' with 7 Kids amid Divorce
Photo: getty (2)

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her ex Sean Burke are making the most of the holidays with their seven children amid recent legal disputes between the former couple.

In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE, Windham-Burke and Burke explain they are trying to move past the "tough" early days of their formal separation and are "working toward a much better place" in time for the holidays.

"We will both say, the beginning of our divorce was tough — tougher than we thought it would be," they tell PEOPLE. "However, due to some recent changes we have both made, we are working toward a much better place this holiday season."

"You have to understand, we have been companions for over a quarter of a century — that's a super long time. This transitional period from separation into divorce is new to us, especially with unexpected private family court matters being made public," they add. "We are looking forward to the holidays with our children, and ringing in a hopeful new year. We send love to those going through a divorce this holiday season."

A recent court filing obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday reveals that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum says she's been "unable to provide" for herself and the couple's seven children — Hazel, 4, Koa, 7, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, 17-year-old Jacob, Rowan, 20, and Bella, 22 — following their split.

Sean Burke, Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Sean Burke and Braunwyn Windham-Burke in October 2019. Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Windham-Burke, who filed for divorce from Burke in October, says that her ex has "stopped providing any support," leading the former reality star to rely on family for "basic living expenses and even expenses for our children."

"I have relied on [Burke] for all financial security since I was 20 years old," Windham-Burke claims, per the documents. "I have relied on [Burke] to make all financial decisions for 23 years, and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets."

The 45-year-old is asking her ex for $10,000 per month in spousal support, based on his alleged $65,000 per month gross income, which Burke agreed to in his own filing, asking that the court would "reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to" himself as well.

The couple were married for 23 years and together for 28 at the time of their split.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram

The couple decided to go their separate ways nearly two years after Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in December 2020. From that time until the divorce filing, the two remained married while each began dating other women.

"Those who have followed our story probably aren't surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a 'modern family' is," Braunwyn told PEOPLE at the time of their divorce. "For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that's all I will share as I navigate this new chapter."

"I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive," she said.

