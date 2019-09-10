Brantley Gilbert and Wife Amber Welcome Daughter Braylen Hendrix — See Her First Photos

“Bottoms up!” Brantley Gilbert has a lot to celebrate.

The country singer-songwriter, 34, and his wife Amber have welcomed their second child, daughter Braylen Hendrix Gilbert, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born at 1:18 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, Georgia, baby Braylen weighed in at 6 lbs., 7 oz. and measures 19½ inches long. She joins big brother Barrett Hardy-Clay, 22 months, at home.

“It’s such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great,” Gilbert tells PEOPLE.

The musician has been inspired by his new role as a dad to Barrett and now Braylen, incorporating fatherhood into his songwriting on a track from his upcoming album called “Man That Hung the Moon.”

“We had just found out Amber was pregnant with Barrett when I wrote the song originally — we couldn’t even tell family yet as it was so early along in the pregnancy — yet I couldn’t keep that excitement bottled up. I had to do something as all these emotions were hitting me at once. I wrote ‘Man That Hung the Moon’ on the bus heading home thinking how life was about to change in the most incredible ways,” Gilbert explains of the song, which will be included on Fire & Brimstone, out Oct. 4. “Braylen joining our family now makes it all that much more special.”

“Lost my breath when I saw you take your first / My whole world stopped like that / And I ain’t the cryin’ type / But I just saw your eyes / Words just can’t describe what I see / You look just like me,” the lyrics read.

“You’re gonna think I hung the moon / You’re gonna think I made the sky / That the sun rises / And sets inside of my eyes / And it won’t be long /’Til I hear “Daddy’s home” and / Footsteps running to / The man that hung the moon.”

The pair shared their pregnancy news with PEOPLE exclusively in March after an emotional “gender-reveal party,” where pink balloons, balls and confetti rained down on the family of three after they pulled a string on a box above their heads.

“Oh, I cried!” Gilbert, who was visibly teary in photos following the shower of blush-colored decorations, told PEOPLE. “I was so sure it was a boy. I wasn’t ready for it to be a little girl — and man, when it was! I just wanted a healthy, happy baby, but a little girl means a whole other deal.”

“I know I have so much to learn,” added the "What Happens in a Small Town" crooner. “You even diaper them differently, so I’m gonna be learning a whole lot of stuff from these books Amber reads — and I can’t wait!”

“I am just mush with Barrett,” he admitted. “But I’m getting to where I’m okay letting him tough it out. I think a girl is going to be a whole new level of everything, and I’m ready. I already know she’s gonna own me, and that’s okay.”

The following month, the high-school sweethearts walked the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, where Cochran put her baby bump on display in a shimmery gold gown featuring a high slit, as well as matching heels, cradling her belly as the cameras flashed.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the show, Gilbert couldn’t help but crack a joke about becoming a dad to a little girl, quipping, “Hopefully I got 15, 16 years before I go to prison.”