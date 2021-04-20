Brant and Kim Daugherty Welcome First Baby, Son Wilder David: 'Such a Magical Feeling'

Brant Daugherty and Kim Daugherty welcomed their son via c-section on March 24, telling PEOPLE they "really are so obsessed and in love with" their new addition

The actors welcomed their first baby, son Wilder David Daugherty, they revealed on Instagram. The pair, who tied the knot in June 2019, shared exclusive details with PEOPLE, including that their newborn weighed 6 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 19 inches long when he arrived on March 24 in Los Angeles. Kim had preeclampsia and did 30 hours of labor before having to do a c-section, they add.

"It is such a magical feeling, knowing we created a life. We keep saying, 'We made him!' We really are so obsessed and in love with him. He's just the best," the couple tells PEOPLE.

"We always knew his middle name would be David after Brant's dad, but picking a first name was probably the most stressful part for us," says Kim. "It's a lot of pressure! We came up with several lists of names over months and compared them. Wilder was at the top of both of our lists. We had it narrowed down to two names and spent a few days after he was born getting to know him before we committed to one."

As a sweet push present, Brant gifted his wife "beautiful" two-carat diamond and platinum earrings from James Allen.

"Watching Kim go through labor left me in awe," says Brant. "She made so many hard decisions to take care of our son and put him first every time. I couldn't ask for a better mother for our son. She's so attentive, patient and loving. Watching her step up to motherhood makes me fall even more in love with her."

Brant, who played Noel Kahn in Pretty Little Liars and stars in Hallmark's The Baker's Son this June, and Kim revealed their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in December, explaining that they were "both ready for the next chapter."

"We're at that point in our lives where we are ready and excited to be parents," said Kim at the time. "It's something we both knew we wanted. It's so special to start a family of our own."

Brant added, "When we were first dating and thinking about being exclusive, we had a talk about what we wanted for the future. Marriage and kids were high on the list. It's exciting to be at this point now, so far along in the plan."

Kim shared that she was nauseous the "entire first trimester," recalling that it "was a chore finding something to eat."

"Every smell made me want to vomit, even the smell of toast. Plain crackers saved me," she said. "We've shot two movies since I found out I was pregnant, which had us traveling and living out of hotels. It was nerve-wracking and challenging during the pandemic, but I'm grateful to have snuck in some work before I got too big to hide it."

Brant also gushed about how his wife would be a "great mother," saying, "I'm not exaggerating when I say Kim is the kindest, most loving and responsible person I've ever met. She's going to be a great mother, I can already tell by the way she's looking after the baby. There's a reason I married her."

Leading up to the new addition's arrival, Kim documented her pregnancy figure on Instagram, updating her followers while showcasing her growing baby bump.

"Telling our son to stay comfy into April haha," she wrote in mid-March, adding a fingers-crossed emoji.