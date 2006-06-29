Brangelina baby shower photo bandit busted

Update:

TMZ has uncovered the story behind the stolen Brangelina baby shower photos!

Here’s how the photos were probably stolen… James Haven, Angelina’s brother, was the original photographer. His camera broke upon his return home, his camera broke so he brought it into Best Buy, where it had been purchased, and asked for it to be repaired per its warranty. Best Buy then sent the camera to Precision Camera and Video Repair in Enfield, CT. According to sources who spoke with TMZ, Bill Keyes and Adam Beckwith, two of the repair shop employees downloaded the photos from the camera and showed them around and allegedly offered them for sale.

While we are not sure if it was Keyes or Beckwith who contacted us, we received an email on Thursday from someone claiming to have the images. The email said, "I am contacting you and several otherPapers, magazines and websites to see what these photos may be worth." They attached three of the images as evidence that they had such a memory stick. Other sites and magazines in the To: line were Star Magazine, People Magazine and celebrity8x10s.com. Click the extended post to see the email.

The FBI and Massachusetts authorities raided Bill Keyes’ Westfield, MA home and seized his computer, which presumably contained the stolen images. The camera was also seized at the repair shop.

A Westfield police department sergeant said the neither of the men were arrested because their man violated Massachusetts law. The case is now in the hands of the Los Angeles County District Attorney because apparently a law was violated in California. The Los Angeles DA’s office had no comment for TMZ because the investigation is open but no charges have been filed.

John Malinosky, President of Precision Camera and Video Repair said he was unaware of the search and told TMZ , "We have absolutely no knowledge of this." The men may not have been arrested but I am guessing they are out of a job.