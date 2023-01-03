Brandon Ratcliff and Wife Lexi Welcome First Baby, Daughter Elliot: 'Our Little Angel'

Brandon Ratcliff and wife Lexi became parents with the birth of their baby girl on Jan. 2

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on January 3, 2023
Brandon Ratfcliff and Wife Lexi Ratfcliff
Photo: Courtesy of Brandon and Lexi Ratcliff

Brandon Ratcliff is having quite the week!

Not only will the country star release his new album, Tale of Two Towns, this Friday, but he began his week by becoming a dad. A rep for Ratcliff — son of Suzanne Cox of bluegrass group The Cox Family — confirms to PEOPLE that the singer and wife Lexi welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Jan. 2.

Daughter Elliot Landon Ratfcliff arrived at 6:47 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measuring 19 inches.

"We are beyond words with excitement and so grateful to welcome our little angel into the world, Elliot Landon Ratcliff. Her mom and I are so happy to be a family of 3 now and overjoyed by the gift of the purest form of love we've ever known," the singer shares in a statement with PEOPLE.

Brandon Ratfcliff and Wife Lexi Ratfcliff
Courtesy of Brandon and Lexi Ratcliff

The country crooner also opened up about the special meaning behind Elliot's name.

"We have always loved the name Elliot for a girl. Her middle name, Landon, is special to us because it's a combination of our two names," he explains. "It's a name we've talked about since high school, and it's surreal to give this name to our first daughter."

The couple first shared their baby news with fans in July, sharing an Instagram Reel with photos of the longtime sweethearts over the years.

Brandon Ratfcliff and Wife Lexi Ratfcliff
Courtesy of Brandon and Lexi Ratcliff

"We've seen each other as little kids in church, high school teenagers going on dates, husband and wife, and now soon to be parents. Here's to the best adventure yet, making a family.
#outnumbered #family," he captioned the Reel, set to Harry Styles' "As It Was."

The 28-year-old singer and Lexi tied the knot in June 2017, with Lexi celebrating their anniversary last summer with a heartfelt caption.

"6 years of marriage and adventures with @brandonratcliff. Couldn't have chosen a better friend, partner, or jokester to do this life with," she wrote. "Can't wait for all this year has in store for us! I love you a million💕."

