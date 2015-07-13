Leah Jenner Is Ready for Baby, Shows Off Bump in New Photo
The mom-to-be has finished decorating her daughter's nursey
There should be a new Jenner to keep up with soon enough.
Leah Jenner showed off her growing baby bump in an Instagram posted by husband Brandon Jenner on Sunday.
The musicians announced the pregnancy in March, revealing the baby’s sex last month in an Instagram photo of the mom-to-be holding a pink flower.
“So excited to meet our little girl,” Leah, 34, captioned the sweet snapshot.
Courtesy Brandon Jenner
The singer can check one thing off of her to-do list: She finished decorating her daughter’s bedroom last week after shopping at vintage furniture shop Wertz Brothers, she shared on Instagram.
This will be the first child for the couple, who wed in 2012.
— Michele Corriston