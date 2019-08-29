See Brandon Jenner's Friends and Family React to the News That He Has Twins on the Way

Brandon Jenner‘s family and friends can’t wait to meet his upcoming bundles of joy.

Earlier this month, he and his girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, exclusively told PEOPLE that they’re expecting twins early next year — and the couple also documented themselves sharing the happy news with their loved ones.

Brandon, 38, posted a video montage of their shocked reactions to Instagram on Wednesday. “TWINS!!!” he captioned the sweet clips. “Couldn’t be happier to be doing this with you @caylita_. So much love all around.”

The video features the couple’s family and friends, including Brandon’s brother Brody Jenner, his mother Linda Thompson and more.

“No way. Shut the hell up!” Brody can be seen exclaiming in one clip as he looks at ultrasound photos of the twins.

Thompson, 69, whispers, “Oh my God, is it twins?” as she holds the photos in another clip, before exclaiming, “Oh my God!” (Thompson shares Brody, 36, and Brandon with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner.)

The reactions ranged from emotional to humorous, with one person hilariously noting of the babies on the way, “They look like chickens!”

“Love this so much,” Stoker commented on Brandon’s post. “TWOO BABBIEESSS ?!!??!! We are so lucky, my love!”

Brody also shared the footage to his own Instagram, writing, “This video is everything.”

“Friends and family finding out my brother is having TWINS with @caylita_,” he continued. “Words can’t describe how happy this (makes) me and the rest of our family. Love you guys and can’t wait to meet little guys? Girls? One of each?? The suspense is killing me!!”

Speaking to PEOPLE about their pregnancy earlier this month, Brandon said, “We are at 12 weeks now, so near the end of the first trimester. We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!”

After learning about Stoker’s pregnancy, the pair told the musician’s 4-year-old-daughter Eva James, whom he shares with ex-wife Leah.

“We told her together,” Brandon shared. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister.”

Brandon Jenner (L) and Cayley Stoker

“Our families are thrilled. It’s wonderful news,” Brandon added.

As for the sex(es) of the babies, the couple is keeping their lips sealed for now — because they don’t want to know until the twins’ arrival.

“We have decided not to find out,” Stoker told PEOPLE. “We don’t want to know. We’re going to be surprised.”