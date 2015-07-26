Image zoom



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

It’s sweet music to their ears: Their baby girl is here!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brandon and Leah Jenner welcomed their first child, daughter Eva James, on Wednesday, July 22, Leah announced Sunday on Instagram.

“On Wednesday, July 22nd I became a Mom,” she wrote. “It has without a doubt been the most profoundly beautiful time in my life but also emotionally, spiritually and physically challenging too … and I am so grateful for every second of it. Brandon and I are taking care of our healthy, little baby girl, Eva James Jenner.”



Ever since going public with her pregnancy in March, Leah, 32, has been sharing updates of her growing baby belly on Instagram.

But the mom-to-be wasn’t the only one willing to bare her burgeoning bump: In May, singer Brandon, 34, got in on the fun.

“He thinks he’s funny,” Leah captioned a photo of the two’s competing assets.

Despite her teasing the possibility of it being a boy, girl or burrito belly, Leah — who was celebrated at a pink and blue baby shower in May — eventually confirmed the couple were thinking pink.

“So excited to meet our little girl,” she wrote alongside a picture of the parents-to-be posing with a pink rose.

Weeks before they welcomed their daughter, Brandon gave his followers a final look at his wife’s pregnancy progress by sharing a shot of her cradling her bump.