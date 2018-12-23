Brandon Jenner and Ex Leah Celebrate Christmas with Daughter Eva: ‘Good Times’

Brandon Jenner and his ex Leah are continuing to stay on friendly terms after splitting up in September.

Over the weekend, the pair spent time together while celebrating Christmas with Brandon’s family.

Alongside a group photo — which features his mother, Linda Thompson, as well as his brothers Brody and Burt Jenner — Brandon and Leah stood together behind their daughter Eva James, 3.

“Good times with the fam in the most Christmasy living room in the Milky Way,” Brandon, 37, captioned the photo, which was taken inside Thompson’s home.

The following day, he shared that he and Eva had been listening to one of 36-year-old Leah’s Christmas songs while driving together.

“Proud to hear her mama on the radio,” he wrote alongside a clip on his Instagram Story.

While spending time with his family over the weekend, Brandon also shared a sweet photo with two very important people in his life: Caitlyn Jenner and David Foster.

Brandon is the son of Caitlyn and Thompson, who were married from 1981-86. After their split, Thompson went on to marry — and later divorce — Foster, who is engaged to Katharine McPhee.

“Dads,” Brandon captioned the snap.

Brandon and Leah, who have known each other since high school, announced in September that they were splitting up after 14 years together.

“After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” they continued. “There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

Two weeks after announcing their split, Leah filed divorce documents in Los Angeles, according to papers obtained by PEOPLE.

In his response, Brandon cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, and asked that the pair share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

The couple welcomed Eva in July 2015.