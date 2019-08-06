Brandon Jenner and Girlfriend Cayley Stoker Expecting Twins: 'We Are Very Excited!'

Brandon Jenner is going to be a dad — for the second time!

The 38-year-old musician and his girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, are expecting twins early next year, the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE.

“We are at 12 weeks now, so near the end of the first trimester,” Jenner tells PEOPLE. “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!”

After learning about Stoker’s pregnancy, the pair told Jenner’s 3-year-old-daughter Eva James, whom he shares with ex-wife Leah.

“We told her together,” Jenner says. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister.”

Since their split last year, Jenner says that he maintains a positive relationship with Leah.

“Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible,” he says. “It was a process, and it took some time to finalize. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I’m so happy about it.”

Last month, Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes look at his and Stoker’s Fourth of July trip to Hawaii, where he performed at the Four Seasons Resorts Lanai.

“I had such a nice time playing for these wonderful humans last night. Thanks to the island of Lanai and @fslanai for hosting us in such a beautiful setting. What a magical place 🏝 @masonstoops 🎸 @caylita_ ❤️” Jenner captioned a photo of himself playing the guitar in front of guests at an outdoor stage.

He also shared a photo of his and Stoker’s feet posing side-by-side on a boat’s railing as they sailed away from the shore.

Weeks later, on July 21, the couple posed alongside Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, and Cory Booker in an Instagram photo, which was captured “at a small gathering” in Santa Monica where the politician spoke.

Now, the couple is excitedly preparing for the arrival of their twins, and their families couldn’t be happier!

“Our families are thrilled. It’s wonderful news,” says Jenner.

As to the sex of the babies, the couple isn’t telling — because they don’t want to know until the twins’ arrival.

“We have decided not to find out,” says Stoker. “We don’t want to know. We’re going to be surprised.”