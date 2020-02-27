Baby Boys! Brandon Jenner and Wife Cayley Stoker Welcome Sons Bo and Sam

Image zoom Brandon Jenner and twins Brandon Jenner/Instagram

Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker‘s twins have arrived!

The musician, 38, and his wife have welcomed sons Bo Thompson Jenner and Sam Stoker Jenner, Brandon’s mother Linda Thompson shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Brandon and Cayley “are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!!” the proud new grandma wrote in a caption for several photos of the newborn twins.

“Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner — already snuggling with their La La almost every day! Feeling so blessed as a family — with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable!” Thompson added.

The couple first announced they were expecting a party of two in August. As Brandon told PEOPLE at the time, “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!”

After finding out about the pregnancy, the pair revealed the news to Brandon’s 4½-year-old daughter Eva James, whom he shares with ex-wife Leah (who uses the stage name Leah James).

“We told her together,” Brandon told PEOPLE. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister.”

And Leah has nothing but love for her ex’s new wife. She recently posted a smiley selfie of herself and Cayley embracing on Instagram, captioning it, “Sometimes you just get lucky in life. @caylita you are a gift to me and Eva. #sistermamas.”

Brandon, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Thompson, and Leah, whose father is former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, wed in May 2012. Brandon and Leah, 37, announced their split in September 2018, after 14 years together. Since then, Brandon says the two maintain a great friendship and co-parenting relationship.

“Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible,” he told PEOPLE in August. “It was a process, and it took some time to finalize. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I’m so happy about it.”

Cayley and Brandon celebrated Sam and Bo ahead of their birth at a baby shower in Malibu, California, after which the television personality shared a series of photos from the special day. In the pictures, Brandon — who dressed casually in a white T-shirt and dark jeans — put his arms around the mom-to-be and her baby bump. Cayley looked radiant as she wore a floral, off-the-shoulder dress that showed off her belly.

“👶👶🚿 I feel like the luckiest man alive 🙏❤️,” Brandon captioned his Jan. 8 Instagram post.

Just one day after announcing their engagement on Jan. 25, Brandon and Cayley revealed that they had actually tied the knot four days prior.

“We wed at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Jan. 21 with my daughter Eva and Cayley’s grandmother, Joan, as our witness,” the groom told PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos from the intimate ceremony.

While wishing his pregnant wife a “Happy Birthday” on Jan. 26, the reality star also revealed on social media that the couple had gotten married.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley. I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you,” he began his lengthy Instagram post. “You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!! 🙌🏼❤️❤️🙌🏼 I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out.”