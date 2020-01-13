Brandon Jenner Says He Feels Like the 'Luckiest Man Alive' at Pregnant Girlfriend's Baby Shower

Brandon Jenner is feeling thankful for his girlfriend Cayley Stoker ahead of welcoming their twins together.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old television personality shared a series of photos from Stoker’s baby shower in Malibu, raving about starting a family with the mom-to-be.

In the pictures, Brandon — who dressed casually in a white t-shirt and dark jeans — put his arms around Stoker and her baby bump.

Stoker looked radiant as she wore a floral, off the shoulder dress which showed off her belly.

“👶👶🚿 I feel like the luckiest man alive 🙏❤️,” Brandon captioned the social media post.

Also featured in Brandon’s upload is Linda Thompson, who shares Brandon with ex Caitlyn Jenner, and Caitlyn’s close friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins.

The blended family was all smiles at the celebration, some holding Stoker’s baby bump in a few of the photos.

Also pictured at the shower was Brandon’s ex-wife Leah Jenner (who uses the stage name Leah James), who showed off her friendly relationship with Stoker on Instagram Monday, posting a sweet selfie of the two women.

“Sometimes you just get lucky in life. @caylita you are a gift to me and Eva. #sistermamas,” she captioned the photo, referring to her 3-year-old-daughter, Eva James, whom she shares with Brandon.

In the photo, Stoker leans in close as she hugs a smiling Leah.

In August, Jenner and Stoker announced that they are expecting twins together. “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!” Jenner told PEOPLE at the time.

Brandon and Leah, whose father is Eagles guitarist Don Felder, tied the knot in May 2012. They announced their split in September 2018 after 14 years together.

Since then, the former couple has worked to maintain a positive friendship and co-parenting relationship. After learning about Stoker’s pregnancy, the pair — along with Leah — told little Eva the news.

“We told her together,” Jenner said. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister.”