Brandon Blackstock's Daughter Savannah Welcomes First Baby with Boyfriend Quentin Lee
Savannah Blackstock is officially a mom.
The 20-year-old daughter of Brandon Blackstock welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Quentin Lee on Monday, Jan. 17, the couple announced on Instagram Thursday.
The joint Instagram post from Savannah and Lee features a baby blanket along with a piece of paper inked with the newborn's footprints.
"January 17, 2022 🤍," reads the caption.
The new mom also updated her Instagram to reflect the baby's arrival, now including "mama 🐻🍼" in her bio.
Savannah first announced the exciting news of her pregnancy on Instagram in September, sharing pictures from a nature-filled photoshoot featuring her and Lee both sporting cowboy hats.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"The most precious secret we've ever kept," Savannah wrote.
Lee also announced the news on his Instagram with additional photos from the shoot.
"Sorry… Been busy 😘 #newchapter#goneghost 🤣," Lee captioned the post.
The couple first became official on social media back in November 2019.
"I think I might ride this wave for a while 🏄🏽🌊❤️," Lee captioned a picture of him and Savannah at the beach.
Brandon, 45, shares daughter Savannah and son Seth with ex Melissa Ashworth. He is also dad to daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5, with estranged wife Kelly Clarkson.
Clarkson, 39, filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020. She was granted custody of her two children last November, a ruling that she was "pleased" with at the time, according to a source.