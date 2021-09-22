Brandon Blackstock's Daughter Savannah Expecting First Baby: 'Most Precious Secret'

Savannah Blackstock is going to be a mom!

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old daughter of Brandon Blackstock announced she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Quentin Lee.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Savannah shared the exciting news on Instagram with pictures from a nature-filled photoshoot featuring Savannah and Lee, 24, both sporting cowboy hats. The soon-to-be mom also wore a gray dress that hugged her baby bump.

"The most precious secret we've ever kept," Savannah writes.

Lee also announced the news on his Instagram with additional photos from the shoot.

"Sorry… Been busy 😘 #newchapter#goneghost 🤣," Lee captioned the post.

The couple first became official on social media back in November 2019.

"I think I might ride this wave for a while 🏄🏽🌊❤️," Lee captioned a picture of him and Savannah at the beach.

Last year, Savannah shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in honor of her boyfriend's birthday, writing, "I am so blessed to have found someone so perfect for me."

"I look forward to being apart [sic] of your growth, and I will always be right by your side through thick and thin. you give me happiness I never knew existed," she wrote at the time. "You have my heart forever and always. ❤️🎁🎉"

Brandon, 44, shares daughter Savannah and son Seth with ex Melissa Ashworth. He is also dad to daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5 with estranged wife Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson, 39, filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020. She was granted custody of her two children last November, a ruling that she was "pleased" with at the time, according to a source.

In early August — days after a Los Angeles County judge ordered the songstress to pay Brandon nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support — a source told PEOPLE that Clarkson is "facing forward" and prioritizing the children.