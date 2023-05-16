Brandon Barash and Wife Isabella Expecting First Baby Together: 'Grateful'

Brandon Barash is going to be a dad again!

The Days of Our Lives actor, 43, and wife Isabella are expecting their first baby together, he announced on Instagram Sunday.

In the family photo, Barash puts a hand on his wife's baby bump while 9-year-old daughter Harper, whom Barash shares with former General Hospital costar and ex Kirsten Storms, smiles beside the couple and their dog.

"In January, our family lost a mother ... and then we gained one," he began, referencing his mother who died in January. "Baby Barash coming to ya, September 2023. The Barash Brood continues to grow. Grateful does not begin to describe. Happy Mother's Day, my queen. 🙏❤️️🍼 #grateful #mothersday."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Barash and Isabella wed in December in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. Harper served as a flower girl and a junior bridesmaid at the wedding.

The happy couple first met when Isabella was working as a teacher at Harper's school.

"I credit her with the whole relationship," Barash previously told PEOPLE of Harper. "We kind of both do. They had a relationship before we did. And it was so funny because she was just a little matchmaker and she had really never been like that with anybody."

"I was a single dad for a while and there was something about Isa that Harper just felt connected to," he continued.

"And for the longest time it was like, 'Hey Daddy, you and Isa, you would kind of be good together.' I said to her, 'You're 5. How do you know what that means? What does that even mean? Good together?' And she would say, 'Well you guys just seem like you would be really great together as boyfriend and girlfriend.'"