Pro Wrestlers Brandi and Cody Rhodes Take Fans Inside the Arrival of Baby Liberty Iris: 'It's Unreal'

New parents Brandi and Cody Rhodes are giving fans a closer look at the birth of their baby girl!

The Rhodes to the Top stars and professional wrestlers, who tied the knot in September 2013, welcomed nearly-4-month-old Liberty Iris Runnels back in June, but on Saturday's new episode of their TNT series, the couple is taking fans inside her sweet arrival.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the 38-year-old All Elite Wrestler gushes about the birth of her newborn. "My heart has grown bigger than the entire universe. It's unreal," says Brandi.

Moments after she was born, wearing an adorable pink and blue beanie, little Liberty let out a sweet, reassuring cry. Brandi calls it "the best moment of my entire life" as she and husband Cody, 36, reminisce about that special day.

From her hospital bed, Liberty lays on mom's chest, and the new mom admits, "I feel 100,000 times better now that she's out here in the world."

Cody also gets emotional when talking about his daughter and the new family dynamic. "I never thought that I'd be a father," he admits. "We were a… dual income, weirdo family for so long with no kids, just living like we were 20, still. But in 30 minutes… we literally became an actual family. I'm just the happiest I could ever possibly be. I really am."

In September, the AEW star got real about the postpartum depression she had been experiencing as a new mom. "Deep breath…this will seem chaotic, but I want to write it anyway," Brandi began her lengthy Instagram caption, posted alongside a photo of her and her daughter. "Depression is a word I don't take lightly. And I don't think I've ever been truly depressed before. But then I had a baby. And she's everything."

"She's so beautiful (I'm afraid to show her so I dont except that initial PEOPLE picture…read on) but she's 2 months old and her beauty is captivating. She's ahead of the curve in movement and strength. She smiles and laughs. She spits up all over me because she has a little reflux. And I don't change my shirt because I love her so much. So so much," Rhodes continued. "But the second I had her I became terrified about everything. If there was a chance anything could happen to her I thought of it and cried over it. Nonsensical stuff."

The first-time mom added that she will "stare at [Liberty] sleeping and cry in the middle of the night" and becomes "instantly in panic mode" when her baby "coughs or hiccups."

The athlete went on to console others who might be feeling a similar way, reminding them that they're "not alone."

"Some days I truly think I'm losing it. To be SO HAPPY and so turmoiled at the same time is a lot to process," she wrote. "Be kind to yourself. Acknowledge your feelings and tell someone 🙏🏾 Don't shoulder it alone."