RHOD's Brandi Redmond Shares First Baby Bump Photo of New Pregnancy as Show Returns

"I can’t wait to share my growing baby bump with you and the season premiere of #rhod," the reality star wrote on Instagram

Brandi Redmond is giving fans a first glimpse into her latest pregnancy.

On Tuesday, ahead of the season 5 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Redmond shared her first baby bump photo from her current pregnancy with husband Bryan Redmond, as well as a lengthy note about life in the public eye.

"First I want to say Welcome to 2021 and I pray it’s filled with love, laughter and blessings for all. I have so much gratitude for each and everyone of you," the reality star, 42, captioned her post. "If your reading this thank you for taking the time. I may seem as if I’m hiding but really this is just me."

"If you know me, I live in the moment more than most and I have this feeling that when I get to heaven I’ll get to see a beautiful book of my life but in that book I’ll also see my mistakes, flaws, ups and downs. It’ll be how I handled this journey, what I’ve learned, how I grew and what type of difference I made," she continued. "So as I’ve shared my life with you these past five years, I can’t wait to share my growing baby bump with you and the season premiere of #rhod."

Brandi, who is expecting her fourth child, went on to thank her fans further for their continued support, telling them that she reads all of their comments.

Image zoom Brandi Redmond | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t and with that thank you. I love you and will continue this journey called life and sharing life with you," she wrote. "Let’s do this 2021. We are all in this together and with each other this world can and will be a better place. "

The ending of Brandi's note seemingly appeared to address the public controversy she was embroiled in last year after a racially insensitive video surfaced at the beginning of 2020 in which she appeared to mock Asians.

"A special thank you to my family, my cast, crew and production who knew I wanted to be open, honest and not run. I love you all and couldn’t have done it without you. 🙏💞 #RHOD," she said.

Tuesday night's premiere largely focused on the incident, with Brandi opening up about her struggle with suicidal thoughts amid the scandal.

"The reaction of people was to cancel me, that I was a horrible person, a horrible mother," Brandi said during the episode. "I went away for treatment because I was suicidal. I had so much guilt and shame. I needed help."

"I was willing to end my life, because I felt like that's what I should do," she continued. "I'm extremely sorry for my actions and the pain that I caused people. I'm putting that pain back on myself because I'm ashamed."

Image zoom Brandi Redmond | Credit: Bravo

Brandi opened up last year about checking herself into a wellness center, sharing an 11-minute video on Instagram in January 2020 that detailed the controversy surrounding the video after it resurfaced on social media. (She first posted and deleted it in 2017.)

Addressing her followers later that month, Brandi called the experience "life-changing."

"I do have my smile back. I want you all to know that I love you. I love life," she said at the time, adding, "I have peace in my heart knowing God is always with me, he knows my intentions in my heart."

The reality star first announced that she is expecting her fourth child back in October. The new bundle of joy will join big sisters Brooklyn, 11, and Brinkley, 9, as well as 2-year-old brother Bruin.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.