Real Housewives of Dallas Star Brandi Redmond on Adopting Son Bruin: He's A 'Gift from God'

After struggling to conceive, Brandi Redmond shocked her friends and fans in May when she revealed she adopted a baby boy.

“People like to ask me ‘Can you tell the difference between your two you had naturally versus your adopted son?'” The Real Housewives of Dallas star tells PEOPLE. “There’s just unconditional love either way. It’s just a gift.”

“I scared myself — that was one of the fears going into it — will I love this child as much as my girls?” Redmond says about her daughters Brooklyn and Brinkley with husband Bryan.

“But I have to say, it’s just I can’t even describe it. I hope more people open up their hearts and homes and try to adopt,” she says.

When it comes to giving advice to others who are considering adoption, Redmond says, “If you open up your hearts it is just a gift from God.”

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader also opens up about her parenting style.

“I do not consider myself a strict parent. I probably should be a little bit stricter,” Redmond explains. “People are saying to me all the time, ‘Get control of your children.’ But I will say they might not be the best for me, but they are amazing children for their teachers and for others.”

Redmond adds, “I just let them be children.”

In addition, Redmond admits being “immature” with her children helps them bond.

“I like to make slime with my kids, I like to laugh with them, I love cartoons,” she shares.

“So, I think that just me being more a free spirit and just kind of going with the flow parenting– I think that’s actually a very good quality,” the mother of three says.

