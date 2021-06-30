Wrestlers Brandi & Cody Rhodes Introduce Daughter Liberty Iris — See the First Pics!

Brandi and Cody Rhodes welcomed their first baby together, daughter Liberty Iris Runnels, on Friday, June 18

New parents Brandi and Cody Rhodes are giving fans a peek at their baby girl!

The professional wrestlers, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Liberty Iris Runnels, on Friday, June 18, are sharing the first photos of their newborn exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the sweet pictures, Brandi and Cody sit side by side while admiring their daughter, who is dressed in an adorable white tulle dress.

Brandi wears a pink pastel dress and cradles baby Liberty in the photos while Cody sports a navy suit with a blue and brown tie.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes Credit: Steve Yu

The All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite stars, who tied the knot in September 2013, welcomed their baby girl in Atlanta, their rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE. Baby Iris weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz., at birth.

"Just like a Rhodes … she's early never late! Liberty Iris came right on time. We are so in love with this tiny angel we can hardly describe it. Grateful is an understatement," the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.

Ahead of their baby's arrival, Brandi, 38, spoke to PEOPLE about their daughter's Disney-themed nursery and her excitement for her then baby on the way.

At the time, the soon-to-be mom said she and her husband, 35, couldn't wait for the arrival of their little girl.

Brandi Rhodes nursery Credit: Steve Yu

"I just can't wait to see her and hold her and be able to start to get to know her as she grows up," Brandi said. "I'm really interested to find out what she's going to be interested in, what she's going to like, what she's not going to like. I feel like I was a really interesting kid, so we'll see what things are like with her."

The wrestling star joked that she could already tell her daughter's "got a heck of a personality" as she's "kicking me nonstop all the time."

The duo shared their pregnancy news back in December with a sweet video during All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite.

"Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news," Brandi told PEOPLE at the time. "We've had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter."

Along with new parenting responsibilities, the athletes are also busy working on the series AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, coming August 13, and currently shooting the unscripted series Rhodes To The Top, all on TNT.