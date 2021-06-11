Braison Cyrus and Wife Stella Welcome Their First Baby, Son Bear Chance

The Cyrus family has expanded!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy. God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him," the new dad wrote in his post along with a photo of him holding the newborn.

"I'm so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn't be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah," Braison concluded.

Meanwhile, new mom Stella wrote, "Bear chance cyrus was born on june 8th at 10:05pm 🐻 we are more exhausted and more in love than I could have ever been prepared for beyond thankful for our beautiful healthy baby boy, my amazing husband (the other love of my life) @braisonccyrus, my mom + the amazing staff of nurses and doctors we were blessed with for their support through my entire labor. also..it needs to be said that all moms are badasses this s--- is not easy."

Braison and Stella revealed their pregnancy news in December, sharing a photo of themselves smiling while holding up ultrasound images of the baby.

BRAISON CYRUS Credit: BRAISON CYRUS/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child. This is our son and he's due in June. Love this little dude so much already," Braison wrote at the time, posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Sharing the same picture, Stella added that Braison, a musician who has also starred in films such as 2016's Heels, will "be the best dad ever."

"2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, but it has also brought me the greatest gift of my life!" she said. "I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light & happiness to those around him. You're going to be the best dad ever @braisonccyrus."

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in November, Braison wrote in part to his wife that "I love you so much and I'm looking forward to the eternity ahead."