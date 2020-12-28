"Love this little dude so much already," says Braison Cyrus

Braison Cyrus and Wife Stella Expecting First Child Together: 'Cannot Wait to Meet Our Baby Boy'

The Cyrus family is about to get a new member!

Braison Cyrus, the younger brother of Miley Cyrus, and his wife Stella McBride announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together, a son, sharing a photo of themselves smiling while holding up ultrasound images of the baby on the way. Braison, 26, wed McBride in November 2019.

"Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child. This is our son and he's due in June. Love this little dude so much already," writes Braison alongside the photo of the pair smiling in front of a Christmas tree.

Sharing the same picture, McBride adds that Braison will "be the best dad ever."

"2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, but it has also brought me the greatest gift of my life!" says the mom-to-be. "I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light & happiness to those around him. You're going to be the best dad ever @braisonccyrus."

Braison, a musician who has also starred in films such as 2016's Heels, announced his engagement to the visual merchandiser in November 2018, after less than a year of dating.

"She said yes 💍 My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you," Braison wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you."

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary last month, Braison wrote in part to his wife that "I love you so much and I'm looking forward to the eternity ahead."