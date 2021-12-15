The Sweetest Things Bradley Cooper Has Said About His Daughter Lea De Seine

As a multi-award-winning actor with a number of credits to his name, Cooper is a very busy man, but acting isn't his only job.

Since welcoming Lea in March 2017, Cooper now has many dad duties. "I'm running a one-man preschool," the Oscar nominee joked with Interview magazine.

He also gets creative with his surroundings, adding, "We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub."