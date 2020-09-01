Bradley Cooper Jokes He's 'Running a One-Man Preschool' for Daughter, 3, amid COVID-19 Pandemic

"We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub," Bradley Cooper told Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine

Bradley Cooper can add preschool teacher to his résumé!

The 45-year-old actor recently opened up to Anthony Ramos in a chat for Interview magazine, giving a rare glimpse into his life as a dad to 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — including how they're faring as a family at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

"I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house," said Cooper. "My mother is going to be 80 and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over."

"Thankfully there's a backyard" in the "little townhouse" the trio is staying in — where "I'm running a one-man preschool," the multiple-time Oscar nominee jokes.

"We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub," Cooper adds.

Cooper welcomed Lea, his only child, with ex Irina Shayk in March 2017. The pair split after four years of dating in June of last year.

Despite calling off their relationship, Cooper and the Russian-born model, 34, were committed to maintaining a healthy relationship for their daughter, with the A Star Is Born actor seen taking Lea aboard a private jet from L.A. to New York City on Father's Day 2019.

Shayk reunited with Cooper and Lea in New York City just in time for the holiday, where a source told PEOPLE the two "were friendly" during the exchange.

"It's clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter," the insider added. "They are both wonderful parents."

In the snap, the two were joined by British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who sat down with Shayk for a candid interview for the fashion magazine's March 2020 cover story.

In the issue, the supermodel opened up about her relationship with Cooper for the first time, saying, "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being."

"Two great people don't have to make a good couple," Shayk continued. "I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. ... Life without B is new ground."