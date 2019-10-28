Daddy's Girl! Bradley Cooper Brings Daughter Lea, 2½, Along in Rare Public Appearance

Image zoom Bradley Cooper (R) and daughter Lea Paul Morigi/Getty

Bradley Cooper‘s got his best gal by his side!

The actor and director, 44, brought his 2½-year-old daughter Lea De Seine along in a rare event appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., where his fellow A Star Is Born actor Dave Chappelle was presented with the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

While her famous dad looked dapper in a traditional black suit and white button-down shirt, Lea wore a black shirt with a star pattern under a blue vest. The tow-headed toddler finish her pint-sized, fashion-forward look in a black skirt and white tights, and even sported a yellow sticker on her left hand.

Cooper shares Lea with ex Irina Shayk; the two welcomed their daughter in March 2017. PEOPLE confirmed their split in June, after four years of dating.

Despite calling off their four-year relationship, Cooper and Shayk, 33, are maintaining a healthy relationship for the sake of their daughter. On Father’s Day, the actor was seen taking Lea aboard a private jet from L.A. to New York City.

The Russian-born model then reunited with Cooper and Lea in New York City just in time for the June holiday, where a source previously told PEOPLE the two “were friendly” during the exchange.

Another insider added the pair hope to remain that way, saying, “It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter. They are both wonderful parents.”

Earlier that month, a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE, “For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family. Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”

Another insider close to the pair told PEOPLE in June that Shayk’s “number one priority is their daughter,” calling her “such a hand-on mom.”

“She takes [Lea] to the park, to classes, to play dates, and just adores her,” the source added.