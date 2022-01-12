Bradley Cooper on Why His Daughter Was Disappointed by Her Christmas Gift: 'I Couldn't Deliver'

Bradley Cooper is revealing the one thing that was missing from his daughter's Christmas gift this year.

During his appearance Tuesday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor, 47, explained why his 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine was disappointed by her Ghostbusters Christmas present.

"For those of you that have kids, they really push that Ghostbusters laser on every commercial in between cartoons, so she wanted that, she had to get that. She got that," Cooper said, going on to add that Lea didn't find the gift realistic enough.

"She's like 'Where's the laser, though?' " Cooper recalled his daughter asking after opening her gift. "It's just a little plastic thing, but you do capture the ghost... She wanted the real laser."

"I thought you were a big star, Dad," Colbert teased the actor, to which he confessed, "I couldn't deliver."

Cooper shares his daughter with ex Irina Shayk. The former couple broke up in 2019 after four years together and have since maintained a co-parenting relationship while raising their daughter.

Last March, Shayk told ELLE magazine that she and Cooper parent equally and don't really have a special term for their situation. "I never understood the term co-parenting. When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad," she said at the time. "Co-parenting is parenting."

She got candid with British Vogue for the magazine's March 2020 cover story, admitting that some days are harder than others as a single mother.

"It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," Shayk shared at the time. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.' "